BRATTLEBORO — A mama bear and her three cubs caused quite a stir on Western Avenue Thursday when they were spotted perched in a tree across the street from the Green Mountain Chapel.
At around 9 a.m., people were pulling into the church's parking lot and hopping out to snap pictures, while traffic slowed as folks tried to get a glimpse as they drove past.
A few minutes later, Vermont State Trooper Nathan Greco, who had been filling his cruiser's tank at a nearby gas station when someone told him about the bears, arrived on the scene and asked folks not to get too close.
"Mama bear is going to get angry eventually," he said "People standing in the parking lot [of the church] are not safe."
Dozens of people stop on Western Avenue, in Brattleboro, to get a glimpse of a black bear and her three cubs that were up in a tree on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. Police warn that the mother bear might become aggressive when trying to protect her cubs.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Greco, who moved to Vermont from Brooklyn, N.Y., said this is his first "bear call."
"Mom might get aggressive," said Greco, as traffic rumbled by. "There's a lot going on here. A lot of variables here. If the bears come down, I don't want them running at people in the parking lot."
He said if people must stop by to gander and take a picture, they should stay in their cars.
"I'd rather not someone get attacked by a bear today."
Ashley Pinger, animal control officer for the Windham County Sheriff's Office, was contacted by the Windham County Humane Society and arrived on the scene a few minutes later with another deputy to keep traffic moving.
At about 2 p.m., Jaclyn Comeau, bear biologist with Vermont Fish and Wildlife, arrived to find two of the cubs had climbed down out of the tree and were in the woods behind a house on Western Avenue, waiting for their mom and the final cub to climb down.
Comeau said she didn't expect that the mama bear and her cub would climb down until at least dusk.
She also said it's hard to tell the age of a bear without having a tooth, but she estimated it's an older sow, because it has three cubs.
"A young sow usually only has one cub," said Comeau.
She was most concerned that a cub of the sow might get hit by a car or truck passing by, but expected the bears wouldn't cross the busy street when there's plenty of woods on the north side of Western Avenue.
Comeau said it's hard to say what attracted the bear and her cubs to this part of the town. She said she has heard reports of a bear and cubs in this area, but no reports that they have been foraging for food.
She advised folks to make sure they're not leaving anything tempting outside, such as compost, especially as fall approaches and bears are fattening up for hibernation.