BENNINGTON — A malpractice suit originally filed in 2017 against Dr. John J. Cope and Southwestern Vermont Health Care and Southwestern Vermont Medical Center is set to begin April 17.
While the suit is scheduled for trial in Bennington County Superior Court Civil Division, the health care organization and the medical center are no longer involved. Judge John Valente granted a stipulated order of dismissal on April 3 removing those two defendants only.
The suit, filed on behalf of Robert Sullivan, of Washington County, N.Y., by attorney David J. Pollock, of Martin, Harding and Mazzotti, seeks unspecified damages for alleged medical negligence, which the defendants have denied.
According to the suit complaint, Sullivan in November 2014 “was admitted to Southwestern Vermont Medical Center with ‘severe shortness of breath’ and diagnosed with a left-sided pneumothorax,” or a collection of air outside the lung but within the pleural cavity.
The pleural cavity involves a thin layer of tissue that covers the lungs and lines the interior wall of the chest cavity.
ANTIBIOTIC PRESCRIBED
In December 2014, according to the complaint, Sullivan “was diagnosed with clostridium defficile colitis (c-difficile) caused by the use of prescribed antibiotic. The antibiotic was prescribed after a misinterpretation of Mr. Sullivan’s medical chart.”
The Mayo Clinic website describes the condition as involving “a bacterium that causes an infection of the large intestine (colon). Symptoms can range from diarrhea to life-threatening damage to the colon. The bacterium is often referred to as C. difficile or C diff.”
The Mayo Clinic website entry adds, “Illness from C. difficile typically occurs after use of antibiotic medications. It most commonly affects older adults in hospitals or in long-term care facilities. In the United States, about 200,000 people are infected annually with C. difficile in a hospital or care setting. These numbers are lower than in previous years because of improved prevention measures.”
As a result of “inaction and negligence,” the suit alleges, Sullivan “suffered personal injuries including, but not limited to, C. difficle infection.”
Sullivan then “had to undergo painful and extensive medical care, and incurred bills and expenses,” according to the complaint.
The suit asks for damages in an amount to be determined by a fact finder, plus costs, and “further relief as this court may deem just and equitable.”
Reached Friday, Tristram Coffin, of Downs Rachlin Martin of Burlington, who is representing Cope, said, "Dr. Cope looks forward to making his case in court."
Coffin said the physician denies liability for the allegations put forth in the complaint.
PARTIAL DISMISSAL
Reached this week, Ray Smith, public information officer at SVHC, said the organization would not have a comment because the legal matter is still pending.
Pollock, the plaintiff’s attorney, also declined to comment for that reason.
According to a media release in 2014, Cope, a surgeon, was hired by SVMC General Surgery and the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Putnam Physician Group. Physician services for SVMC are provided by Dartmouth-Hitchcock Putnam Physicians as part of an affiliation between SVHC and Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health and Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H.
According to the suit docket sheet list, a trial in the suit was scheduled and postponed twice previously. This time, however, a jury was selected on April 4.