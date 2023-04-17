BENNINGTON — A Salem, N.Y., man described living with chronic, sometimes debilitating pain since being prescribed an antibiotic in error in 2014 following treatment for a collapsed lung.
Robert Sullivan is suing surgeon Dr. John J. Cope in Bennington Superior Court Civil Division for alleged medical negligence, and a trial in Sullivan’s 2017 suit got underway Monday morning.
A level of pain of 2 or 3 on a scale of 10, “is normal for me now,” Sullivan said after taking the stand as the first witness. He said pain symptoms have been nearly continuous since he first became ill.
Often, the level will increase during the day “and I have to go lay down,” he said, adding that he often “can’t look at food” and he has lost weight.
Under cross-examination, Cope’s attorney Tristram J. Coffin, of Downs Rachlin Martin, brought out other health conditions reflected in Sullivan’s medical records, including COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) and emphysema, along with a prostate condition resulting in problems voiding urine that required self-catheterization.
Coffin also asked about his history of smoking, and Sullivan said he quit smoking four years ago after about 40 years.
He added that the entire suit complaint is based on “a five-day course of a very common antibiotic,” in November 2014, and that not long afterward, Sullivan was prescribed a second antibiotic by another health care provider in New York state.
C. DIFFICILE
According to the suit complaint, Sullivan experienced pain and other symptoms several days after being treated for the collapsed lung at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center and taking the antibiotic.
Eventually he “was diagnosed with clostridium difficile colitis (c. difficile) caused by the use of prescribed antibiotic,” and the antibiotic “was prescribed after a misinterpretation of Mr. Sullivan’s medical chart,” the suit alleges.
In his opening statement, Sullivan’s attorney, David J. Pollock, of Martin, Harding and Mazzotti, said his client was “negligently prescribed” an antibiotic for a urinary infection the doctor said was listed on his medical chart.
However, the lab report showing a urinary infection was three years old, Pollock said.
C. difficile bacteria infection can be “very nasty,” Pollock said, “and is caused generally by taking an antibiotic.”
On the witness stand, Sullivan said he told Cope after the lung procedure that he hadn’t given a urine sample in the hospital and that he didn’t believe he had a urinary tract infection.
“But he told me he was the doctor and I shouldn’t argue with him,” Sullivan said, later adding, “I’m not going to get into a confrontation with the doctor; I didn’t fight him.”
Displaying a long list of medical record entries, Pollock said Sullivan was, over time, seen or treated at several facilities, including SVMC, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center and Albany Medical Center, as physicians attempted to diagnose the cause and address his pain, diarrhea, bloody stools and related symptoms.
Among the treatments were two fecal transplants at the Albany hospital, which Sullivan said consisted of a cleansing colonoscopy followed by the spraying of fecal material from a healthy donor inside his colon with the aim of promoting growth of healthy gut bacteria.
Today, Pollock said, his physicians believe Sullivan suffers from “post-infections irritable bowel syndrome.”
‘COMMON INFECTION’
In his opening statement, Coffin said C. difficile, often referred to as C diff, is a common infection that a person can catch while in a hospital, as Sullivan was for his treatment for a collapsed lung, and symptoms “are usually mild.”
The bacterium causes an infection of the large intestine, or colon, and symptoms can range from diarrhea to serious damage to the colon.
Coffin asked the jury to consider whether Cope actually “deviated from the standard of care” with Sullivan, and that such a deviation is related to the subsequent health issues Sullivan has dealt with. He said the physicians treating Sullivan have found it difficult to pinpoint the cause of ongoing pain in light of negative tests for new C. diff infection.
The attorney also brought out under questioning that Sullivan first went to an urgent care facility in Cambridge, N.Y., when he began to experience pain symptoms and that Sullivan was prescribed another antibiotic at that time.
He repeatedly asked Sullivan about his years of smoking from his teens, even after being diagnosed with COPD, and asked whether Sullivan thought smoking was related to his experiencing a collapsed lung. Sullivan said he didn’t think that was related.
During the trial, medical expert witnesses are expected to testify for both sides, along with Cope and members of Sullivan’s family, the attorneys said.
The trial, which is scheduled to last five days, is being heard before Judge Robert P. Gerety Jr.
Cope now works at the Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, Coffin said.