HOOSICK, N.Y. — Nearly 70 graduates were celebrated as the Hoosick Falls Central School District sent off its seniors in fashion on Friday night.
High school principal Michael Hall welcomed the graduates and the families and talked about how great it is to have an in-person graduation. He talked about the tremendous support for the Class of 2021 and left the graduates with his catchphrase: “Be well, go Panthers.”
In quite possibly the funniest speech of the night, Hoosick Falls Class of 2021 valedictorian Ashley Pacheco used a humorous way to remind people to make the most of the time they have because it’s never taken for granted.
“The amazing thing about spending time wisely is that time well spent is based on your perspective,” Pacheco said. “If that means working out, partying with friends, making as many people as you can laugh, volunteering, training for sports, playing video games, or making TikToks, as long as you’re happy with how that time was spent, that’s all that matters.”
Getting more serious by the end of her speech, she asked the graduates if they made the most of the time they had.
“I’m not asking anyone to go skydiving or fight in war or become president or climb Mount Everest. I’m asking, when the clock finally stops ticking, will you have done enough?” Pacheco asked.
Salutatorian Madelyn Kasulinous lamented the fact that COVID took away the class of 2021’s “traditional senior year experience,” but that they persevered and made the best of the situation.
“We did not allow COVID to ruin what little time we were able to spend together. We spent an entire day outside playing kickball and volleyball and laughing until our stomachs hurt. We rented an ice cream truck and announced our prom court next to it. We got to walk onto a field or a court and play with Hoosick Falls jerseys on our backs one more time,” Kasulinous said. “We got to go into our building and see our teachers’ faces for at least two days a week. We did get to eat lunch in the senior area, even if that meant disturbing Mr. VanArsdale’s chemistry class. We had our final picture day. We were able to have a spirit week. We got a yearbook, had some clubs up and running, walked through the halls in the senior parade, and learned how to perfectly navigate Google.”
After senior class co-president Ayla Fauler spoke on behalf of the class, salutatorian Madelyn Kasulinous and valedictorian Ashley Pacheco have their speeches to the crowd of about 300 sitting on the football field.
A very touching moment came in the Presentation of gifts, as every student came off of their seat on the bleachers to give roses to people who had helped them the most through their time at Hoosick Falls.
Father Tom Zelker, formerly the pastor at the Immaculate Conception Church in Hoosick Falls, was the guest speaker. He’s now in Middleburgh, returning on Friday to give his speech, which revolves around coming home and reminding graduates that they can always come back.