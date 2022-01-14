BENNINGTON — Christopher Main, who has been held without bail since September for allegedly providing drugs that resulted in a deadly overdose, was again denied release by a Bennington Superior Court judge.
Judge Cortland Corsones issued a written decision denying Main’s motion that he be released on bail.
Main is being held at the Southern State Correctional Facility on three felony counts of heroin trafficking, cocaine possession and dispensing heroin with a death resulting. He was initially denied bail because the court felt his possible release was unacceptable, because his mother would have been the only person to supervise him.
In a motion filed on Jan. 3, Main’s defense team argued that another individual in the community who worked with Main in the past had given permission for Main to live in his residence and was willing to supervise his daily activities and find Main work.
The motion requested that the court consider revisiting the denial of bail with conditions until trial.
In his decision, Corsones said, “The court has carefully considered this new evidence, but the new evidence does not alter the court’s previous decision. [The defendant’s friend] would be out of the house approximately three days a week. He does not have hiring ability on all projects, so there will be substantial periods when the defendant will be left unsupervised. The court remains unconvinced that conditions of release will protect the public from similar criminal activity, thus placing the public at immediate risk of serious harm. The motion is denied.”
On Sept. 6, Bennington Police responded to a call that a 22-year-old female had overdosed and stopped breathing. Police and rescue personnel attempted lifesaving measures for 30 minutes before pronouncing the woman dead.
Police examined the victim’s cellphone, finding multiple Facebook Messenger conversations mentioning 69 Burgess Road in Bennington. Police noted that Main lived at the address and had just been released from federal probation in March. A search warrant was issued, and police raided the premises, finding multiple packages of drugs. Main and four others were arrested. A witness pointed to Main as the person who sold the drugs to the victim.
Main has a lengthy criminal history in Vermont and other surrounding states. In 1987, Main was convicted of delivering and distributing controlled drugs. He has 14 failure-to-appear violations, a violation of conditions of release, a 1997 conviction for assault with intent to cause serious physical injury, a 1998 conviction for robbery, and a 1998 conviction for the sale of cocaine. He also has a federal court conviction on conspiracy to distribute drugs from 2005.
A status hearing is tentatively scheduled for May.