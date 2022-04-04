BENNINGTON — The E.P. Mahar Funeral Service has been acquired by the Rollings Funeral Service, becoming the second longtime funeral business in Bennington to join the Georgia-based group.
As was the case when the Hanson-Walbridge & Shea Funeral & Cremation Service was acquired by the Rollings group in 2021, the current staff at Mahar will remain under the new ownership.
“Everything is going to be the same,” manager John Mahar said. “Mahar’s and my staff and myself are still going to be here.”
The Rollings Funeral Service group was formed in 2001, according to information on its website, and now includes more than 70 funeral homes in Vermont, New York and Connecticut, as well as in several states in the South and Midwest.
In a March 2021 post on the company’s website, President and CEO Greg Rollings said the Hanson, Walbridge & Shea acquisition was the first in Vermont and the second in New England. Another is in Hartford, Conn., according to a map of the Rollings locations.
Rollings could not be reached Monday for comment about the recent acquisition.
Bennington property records show the Mahar building at 628-630 Main St. was sold on March 28 for $725,000 to RFS Holdings LLC.
Mahar said the J.A. Mahar Monuments business will continue under his ownership.
STAFF TO REMAIN
“They will be the owners,” Mahar said. “They buy funeral homes, but they try to keep the same staff, and certainly everybody here is happy to partner with them.”
The Rollings website contains a section addressed to funeral business owners who are considering selling and/or retiring. The site stresses cooperation with former owners now working within the multistate group.
The section includes the statement: “Our philosophy is simple: We want Rollings to fit into your community ... not make your community fit into Rollings.”
THIRD GENERATION
John Mahar represents the third Mahar generation to operate the funeral service.
The late Edward P. Mahar opened a funeral home on Elm Street in 1935, according to the business website, and three years later moved the home to the current location at 628 Main St.
His son, Alexander E. Mahar, who is no longer active in the day-to-day business, joined the company in 1959 and became president during the 1960s.
“I think it’s going to be good for everybody,” John Mahar said. “It’s exciting for my family after 87 years to pass it on to a quality group.”
He added, “I’m not retiring; I still have a ways to go.”
However, two longtime employees have retired within the past year. William Hurley retired recently after 55 years with the company, and Lawrence Shutts retired in 2021 after 18 years.
“We now have Shawn [Devlin] and Natalie [Haviland] — two young funeral directors that are working here,” Mahar said.
2021 ACQUISITION
Rollings Funeral Service purchased Hanson Walbridge & Shea early last year, including the company’s Victorian-era mansion at 213 Main St., which sold for $600,000.
In addition, Shea Funeral Homes sold its Manchester property, at 34 Park Place, for $400,000 to RFS Holdings LLC. Also sold were the Shea business property on Route 7A in Arlington and another home on East Main Street in Wilmington.
According to his company’s website, Greg Rollings has been a licensed funeral director since 1984 and previously worked with the Loewen Group of funeral homes and the Meridian Mortuary Group, before he and his wife, Debbie Rollings, founded Rollings Funeral Service in 2001.
She serves as the Rollings Funeral Service secretary and treasurer.