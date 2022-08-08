LONDONDERRY — Magic Mountain’s lift mechanics are facing off against others in their field to win a $3,500 grant and bragging rights.
“A good lift mechanic is hard to find,” states a webpage for the RiseUp Challenge. Lift manufacturer “Leitner-Poma of America wants to help the industry rise up to the challenge of supporting the next generation of lift mechanics, with the second annual RiseUp Challenge.”
Voting for Ski Area Management (SAM) magazine’s second annual RiseUp Challenge is open through midnight Friday on saminfo.com/contest-awards/rise-up-challenge and can be done once each day. Other resorts in the contest include Arizona Snowbowl, Boston Mills Brandywine in Ohio, Whistler Blackcomb in British Columbia, WinSport in Canada and Winter Park in Colorado.
In a video showing a day in the work life of two local lift mechanics, Magic President Geoff Hatheway is asked how the Londonderry resort is able to accomplish so much with such a small crew.
“It takes commitment, knowledge, passion and a whole lot of magic,” he says.
Dan Diaz, lift mechanic at Magic, estimates he’s been in the ski industry for about two decades.
“I started when I was old enough,” he says in the video. “I just ended up in the lift mechanic’s position.”
In the video, Diaz says Russell Murphy was tapped to help out at Magic. Murphy, who worked for a while at Mount Snow previously, is about to start his fourth year at Magic.
“With vintage lifts, it’s really a must to have dedicated lift mechanics so that we can have the lifts running smoothly,” Hatheway says in the video. “Both for longevity as well as safety.”
Red Vault Productions created the video, which it describes on its website as telling “the story of two guys in a work basket, three vintage lifts and a maintenance list that only a sorcerer to tackle.”
“We need your vote!!!” states Red Vault Production’s website.