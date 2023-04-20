Tom Donahue, CEO of BROC Community Action, second from left, keeps the mood light as he receives a donation on BROC's behalf from Lungren Subaru in Bennington for $23,000. Also pictured from left are Trevor VanNiel, data analyst at BROC; Ted Rappahahn, director of finance at BROC; Heather Paquette, fixed operations director at Lundgren Subaru; Patrick Lundgren, owner of Lundgren Subaru; and Bryan Haggarty, general manager of Subaru New England, on Wednesday.