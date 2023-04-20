BENNINGTON — Lundgren Subaru shared the love this week — to the tune of $23,000 — with BROC Community Action, making an investment in a charitable organization that helps Bennington County residents who need help finding and affording food, heat, housing and much more.
“We truly do share the love in Bennington,” said BROC CEO Tom Donahue as he accepted the check Wednesday from Patrick Lundgren, owner of the dealership, playing on Subaru’s advertising “Share the Love” slogan.
Several local car dealerships — Coggins is another example — and businesses have been good community partners in efforts like BROC’s (Bennington Rutland Opportunity Council) to help meet Bennington’s needs.
The amount from Lundgren was substantial, and will be used to assist BROC’s 25 programs that include the BROC community food shelf. In 2022, BROC issued $115,000 in crisis fuel assistance; $46,000 in rapid resolution housing assistance; $165,000 in grants to Bennington’s small businesses; $325,000 in free home weatherization to Bennington residents; and more.
“This quick snapshot demonstrates over $6.6 million provided to assist Bennington area residents in need last year,” Donahue said. “After three long years navigating COVID and now the cost of living straining family budgets, our assistance is more important to Bennington residents than ever before.”
But BROC, which serves Rutland and Bennington counties, is about more than dollars (federal and state funds are routed through BROC, along with private donations like Lundgren’s and last year’s donation from the students and staff at Molly Stark Elementary School to reach people in need, particularly those who just narrowly miss qualifying for government assistance).
The organization promotes farm-to-families food programs — veggie starter plants are distributed, and summer meals for children are made available; provides clothes and toys for kids at the holidays; offers tax return assistance; and budgeting and job skills workshops.
One program felt especially poignant. BROC provides a safe space for children caught in divorce wars to meet with noncustodial parents or be exchanged from one parent to the other, keeping kids safer and surely easing a huge source of stress from their lives.
Donahue said when the pandemic hit, BROC made a decision “not to take a pause but to step up.” He said poverty levels don’t appear to be declining, but thanks to the work of organizations like BROC, they aren’t climbing significantly, even in the face of economic challenges like inflation.
He said the organization takes a holistic approach to helping people; one phone call can help them cut through the red tape to get help for many of their needs, such as food, heating or rental assistance. People seldom have only one need, he noted. And their individual challenges are seldom uniform.
“The problems might be the same, but everyone’s story is unique,” Donahue said.
The mission is to help people through crisis, and to provide a sustainable path forward.
“We want to make Bennington better, stronger and safer,” he said.
For more information, visit broc.org.