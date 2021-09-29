BENNINGTON — Two themes arose from Vermont Lt. Gov. Molly Gray’s visit here Wednesday, the last leg of a summerlong listening tour aimed at helping the state build back better from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The first, voiced by business owners and educators visited by Gray and community leaders taking part in a roundtable discussion, was that Bennington faces many of the same needs as the rest of the state: skilled workers, especially in building trades and hospitality; housing for those workers; greater availability and affordability of child care; and access to mental health and substance use treatment.
But the second theme, as seen in visits to the Putnam Block and new and relocated downtown businesses, and expressed by speakers meeting with Gray at the Loose Cannon Cafe, was the way Bennington leaders and agencies worked together to address the region’s education and business needs.
Gray was impressed by that collaboration and its current results and future potential, and said other communities across the state ought to look to Bennington as a model for how stakeholders can work together.
“I think the fact that there are so many different stakeholders coming together to address problems, especially young leaders in a state that really suffers from a demographic crisis,” Gray said.
“And so, to see so many young people see so many different leaders from so many different backgrounds coming together to problem solve, I think it’s pretty unique, Gray said. “There’s something about what’s happening here in Bennington, that is different than the rest of the state and can really serve as a model.”
With her visits finished, Gray plans to create a report of her findings and present it to Gov. Phil Scott and to legislative leaders.
“If we don’t understand the need in Vermont, we cannot create a budget that meets the need,” Gray said. “And so if we’re going to meet the greatest needs in the state we need to align our budget with those needs, and we need to be out listening to Vermonters, listening to their understanding of what’s happened in communities and put their assessment of the needs at the forefront.”
At one point during her tour, having just seen the Putnam Block project, W Collective and the Village Garage Distillery, Gray spoke of Bennington as “a model for community collaboration, making use of innovation, ingenuity, creativity and the dedication of its residents to making it work.”
That assessment, which Gray offered as the tour waited to cross South Street at the Four Corners, had Select Board Chairwoman Jeannie Jenkins practically jumping for joy.
Later, Jenkins said hearing Gray notice what Bennington has been trying to do was validating and rewarding.
“To have someone who has been traveling the state, visiting multiple communities to see how they’re doing post-COVID, speak so highly of Bennington really made me excited,” Jenkins said. “What we’re doing here is really special. It’s nice when someone from out of town who has other communities to compare speaks so well of us.”
Later, Democratic Sen. Brian Campion said the tour “gave me so much pride … it’s absolutely unbelievable what is happening in this community.”
Michael McDonough, the interim head of the Better Bennington Corp., and Andrew Paluch of TPW Real Estate, which is marketing the Putnam’s spaces, led Gray and Bennington Select Board members Jenkins, Jim Carroll and Tom Haley through spaces slated for a cafe, a restaurant and a potential grocery store.
Paluch said he’d like to see the store considered for American Rescue Plan Act funds to make it work. “I think from a quality of life standpoint, it would have a huge impact,” he said. “This is a big piece certainly for the tenants who live here.”
Gray was particularly interested in the 31 units of housing created as part of the project, of which a portion are dedicated to renters qualifying under income eligibility, and by the fact that 30 of 31 are occupied, with a waiting list for additional planned units.
“It’s amazing that this got done in 2020,” Paluch said. “It restored my faith in humanity.”
The roundtable included state Reps. Dane Whitman, Timothy Corcoran II and David Durfee, and Campion, also featured representatives of human service providers, including United Counseling Services, Sunrise Family Resource Center and Greater Bennington Interfaith Community Services.
Betsy Rathbun-Gunn, the director of early childhood services at UCS, told Gray about the brand-new Spring Center, a partnership of the Bennington Recreation Center and the town of Bennington. It features five classrooms and a hands-on educational kitchen space for preschoolers.
Rathbun-Gunn said that smaller “microtowns” in Bennington County, such as Rupert, Stanford, Readsboro and Sandgate, where she lives, could use more attention from Montpelier.
“How’s the broadband in Sandgate?” Gray asked.
“It’s terrible,” Rathbun-Gunn said. But the town needs better cellular service, as well, she added.
“We have made broadband one of our leading conversations, but literally I have no cell service for 20 minutes when I leave my home, and that itself is a safety issue, and a communication issue, and a real estate development issue. “
Whitman and environmental journalist Judith D. Schwartz said the state needed to continue its work on protecting the environment, and by extension, human health.
Whitman said with so much work done to outlaw PFAS chemicals from consumer products, “I think that can be expanded.”
When it comes to food security. “I think about all the land we have … I know what is possible, there is no need for us to be as food insecure as we are,” Schwartz said. “There is so much we can do in the realm of regenerative agriculture. “
Scott Winslow of Interfaith Community Services said his concerns include the availability of health care, as well as continuing issues with housing and homelessness.
“Hunger and food insecurity are not new,” he said, telling Gray that 100 families shop at the service’s food cupboard weekly.
Corcoran, a member of the House Transportation Committee, said the state needs to focus on how it will handle the transition from fossil fuels to electric vehicles — and how that will affect electric rates and transportation fund revenue, which rely upon gasoline taxes. He also warned that with so many priorities before the state — child care, broadband access and substance abuse recovery being three of them — that the state must budget carefully.
“We’ve got to make tough choices,” Corcoran said.
Durfee, a member of the House Ways and Means Committee, spoke to the continuing study of per-pupil weighting, and the important decisions the Legislature will have to make about how to fix a system that has underweighted towns, including Bennington, while overweighting others.
Gray started her visit at Mount Anthony Union High School, where she got an overview for planned improvements to the Spinelli athletic complex, met students, faculty and staff, and played “guess the food” with Megan Winslow’s world studies class.
She urged students to grasp the opportunity in front of them and to get involved and stay involved in their communities. “I hope you will get excited about serving Vermont, because we need you,” she said.
She also praised the students for their resilience and fortitude in the face of adversity over the past two and a half school years.
“You’ve been courageous. You’ve been brave. If you can get through this, you can get through anything,” she said.
New MAU Principal Tim Payne introduced school nurse Shannon Tatro to Gray as one of “the busiest people in the building.” Tatro explained why: She and her fellow nurses are out straight with student health concerns, as well as COVID-19 protocols. Not only are they dealing with phone calls home to families — of which at least one per day is a “spirited conversation,” Tatro said — they’re encountering the highest demand for mental health-related issues they’ve ever seen.
Later, Whitman said one of the state’s priorities should be assuring that designated agencies delivering mental health services receive reimbursements that support counselors’ work and pay them a living wage, as a way to attract more people into the field.