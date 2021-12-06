BURLINGTON — Lieutenant Governor Molly Gray announced this morning she is running for Congress, seeking the U.S. House of Representatives seat being vacated by U.S. Rep. Peter Welch.
Gray, 37, an attorney and former assistant attorney general now in her first year as Vermont Lieutenant Governor, is the first of three women widely expected to seek the Democratic nomination for the House. Vermont Senate President Pro Tem Becca Balint and Sen. Kesha Ram Hinsdale, also Democrats, are seriously considering a run.
Vermont is the only state to have never sent a woman to Congress.
Welch is running for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Patrick Leahy, who announced last month that he will not seek a ninth term in office.
“While serving as Lieutenant Governor, I’ve met with hundreds of Vermonters and I know firsthand the challenges we face,” Gray said in a prepared statement. “Our workforce is shrinking, housing is unaffordable, families are forced to choose between caring for loved ones and paying the bills, and our next generation is struggling to make it work. From affordable, quality child care to workforce development, I’m committed to working hard to bring real solutions to Vermont families. As Vermont’s Congresswoman I’ll fight for every corner of Vermont.”
A graduate of the University of Vermont and Vermont Law School, Gray clerked for the late U.S. District Judge Peter W. Hall in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit. She worked for the International Committee of the Red Cross and Harvard Law School’s Counterterrorism and Humanitarian Engagement Project before returning to Vermont and serving in the criminal division of the attorney general’s office.
While Gray is in her first year of holding office, she interned for Leahy and worked for Welch on his 2006 election campaign and on his Washington staff.
Gray, who grew up on her family's farm in Newbury and lives in Burlington, has several family and personal connections to southern Vermont. She attended the Stratton Mountain School, graduating in 2002. Her late uncle, William Gray, who was U.S. Attorney for Vermont during the Carter administration and managed Leahy’s 1986 re-election campaign, was born in Brattleboro and raised in Putney. He died in 1994.
In the race for lieutenant governor, Gray won the Democratic nomination as a political newcomer, with 44 percent of the vote, and went on to defeat Scott Milne in the general election. While she faced criticism for having not voted in presidential elections between 2008 and 2016, Gray's performance showed strength in building statewide support -- she won the primary despite not carrying Burlington -- and in fundraising, as her campaign pulled in a total of $424,250.
Even as she jumped into a new role, Gray kept her campaign machinery idling. She reported having raised just over $50,000 in the six months ending July 1, and hired a political advisor, Liz Brown.
But those funds, and the $20,727 Gray had left over from her run for lieutenant governor, can’t be used in the upcoming race. Federal election law prohibits candidates from transferring state campaign funds to their federal campaigns.
As of this morning, there was no listing for Gray’s campaign in the U.S. Federal Elections Commission database.
In 2006, the last election year in which Vermont’s U.S. House seat was vacant, Welch raised $2,066,308. The woman he defeated, Republican Martha Rainville, a retired Major General in the U.S. Air Force, raised $921,655. Welch won with 53.2 percent of the vote (139,815 votes) to 44.5 percent (117,023).
As lieutenant governor, Gray has presided over the Vermont Senate and has advocated for policy initiatives that include extending broadband access and expanding availability and affordability of child care.
Last month, she released the results of her “Recover Stronger” listening tour, in which she criss-crossed the state talking to residents about what Vermont needs to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic. That report identified workforce development, housing, child care, paid family and medical leave, mental health and internet and cellular service as priorities, based upon meetings in 29 communities in all 14 counties.
Vermont’s lone congressional seat was last open in 2006, when current U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders opted to run for the Senate seat being vacated by the late Jim Jeffords.
The seat was last held by a Republican in 1989-90, by Peter Smith.
Gray’s decision means Vermont will elect its third lieutenant governor in six years in 2022. Before Gray’s election. David Zuckerman held the office for two terms from 2017-20.