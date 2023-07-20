MANCHESTER — Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman, in the third stop on his Anti-Book Banning Tour, said that to his knowledge, “We have not had any book banned in Vermont -- yet.”
However, “We have had people run for school boards ... on a platform to limit what could be taught in schools,” he said at Northshire Bookstore on Wednesday. Although those people were not elected, “I think it’s important to address [book banning] early," he said.
Zuckerman laid out an anti-banning rationale.
“These books get banned because there is a perception that the books do something that they don’t do," he said. "They are [only] information about the world -- and all the ways the world is and has been.
"Part of learning is critical thinking -- learning about a lot of things that have happened and then deciding for yourself. You can end up with whatever viewpoint [you] want," he added. "It’s important that we know the science and the facts and our own history, so that we know that thinking certain ways has led people to harm other people -- either physically or emotionally. Maybe there’s a way to think about things differently so we don’t cause those harms.”
Zuckerman was accompanied by three other speakers, each with a different focus on book bans.
Bob Stannard, a local political and musical figure and Vermont News & Media columnist, commended Zuckerman for “empowering people to do something about [book banning].”
Stannard began a list of a related ban -- on popular songs -- with Tom Petty’s “You Don’t Know How It Feels,” banned by radio stations in October of 1994 for the line "roll another joint." Stannard’s comment: “Pot’s legal today.”
Among the dozen or so examples Stannard cited was “Brown Eyed Girl” by Van Morrison in 1967, banned for its line “making love in the green grass.” Stannard’s comment: “Whoa.”
Billie Holiday’s “Strange Fruit,” a riveting indictment of lynching, was banned in 1939 for its depressing, morbid content. Stannard called that song “arguably one of the most powerful songs that should be heard by every single American.”
He concluded his remarks with several quotations, notably one from President Dwight Eisenhower: “Don’t join the book burners. Don’t think that you’re going to conceal faults by concealing the evidence that they ever existed. Don’t be afraid to go to your library ... and read every book.”
Mia Schultz, president of the Rutland area NAACP and a commissioner on Vermont’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission, emphasized that banned books frequently advanced “marginalized or controversial perspectives.” Such perspectives are crucial in striving for reconciliation to overcome injustice, she said.
Schultz read a passage from “Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You” by Ibram X. Kendi. She noted that the book has been adopted for children and babies, the latter of which was cited by U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz to assert that “antiracism and speaking about racism should not be allowed as it makes white people feel guilty.”
She read a section called “Black supremacy.” The section discussed the Black Panthers, citing the group’s goals: fair housing, anti-racist education, an end to police brutality, and peace. It advanced a free breakfast program for children that fed tens of thousands of children through donations, which came to serve as a federal model in programs such as Head Start.
Zuckerman added that “the [Vermont] Legislature just passed universal free meals ... it’s important to know the roots -- where that came from.”
Ashley Ihasz Austin, a co-owner of Northshire Bookstore, read from “The Perks of Being a Wallflower,” a 1999 novel by Stephen Chbosky. (The book was made into a movie in 2012).
Austin noted that frequently teenagers turn to music and coming-of-age stories. This novel has challenging material, including incest, but the passage she read had a life-affirming message, the protagonist finding comfort and strength by recalling the simple support of family and friends.
Zuckerman read “And Tango Makes Three,” a children’s book chronicling an event that happened at the Central Park Zoo: two male penguins raised a chick. Zuckerman said the book had been banned, partly under the charge that it was grooming young people. Zuckerman asked if people were familiar with the term.
A woman in the audience said, “I’d like you to explain it to my 10-year old grandson who is sitting here, because he was very offended by the book... Please explain to him what that means.”
Zuckerman responded, “It’s a made-up term, under the idea if somehow you read a book like this, you would be teaching children to become a certain gender orientation, when, in fact, it is biological. You don’t teach people to be gay or lesbian or transgender. This is from within individuals. There are people who believe that reading a book like this would spur a child to become gay or lesbian, when they otherwise would not.”
Another member of the audience cited the example of “Gender Queer,” calling it “child porn” for having illustrations of sex. Books should be age-appropriate, and that book should not be in grade schools, the person said.
“If you destroy childhood, you destroy everything,” the person said.
The book sparked discussion, from varying points in the audience. “Gender Queer” is a memoir, one person said, of a teenager talking about their experience. Another said, “there are graphic illustrations in the book -- and it’s not meant for children.”
“Why does it have to be in a public school library?” another person asked.
“Not everyone has access to buying books,” Zuckerman replied, calling libraries “a great equalizer.”
Zuckerman distributed a small booklet entitled “Banned Books are Books Worth Reading,” containing the following information: from July 2021 to June 2022, “there were 2,532 instances of individual book bans on 1,648 unique titles in American schools.” The most banned book was “Gender Queer: A Memoir.” Among the top 12 is “The Bluest Eye,” by Toni Morrison, winner of the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1993.