POWNAL — The Select Board has approved 2021 property tax rates that show a decrease of just under 8 cents per $100 valuation over 2020.

The board voted unanimously Thursday to approve an overall municipal and education homestead tax rate of $1.9661 per $100 of assessed property valuation and an overall nonresidential rate of $2.1716 per $100.

The overall rates approved in 2020 were $2.0458 per $100 with municipal and homestead rates combined and the nonresidential combined rate was $2.2237 per $100.

The town rate was therefore up about a half cent, and the school rate fell by more than 8 cents.

Board Chairwoman Angie Rawling broke down the individual rates, which are based on the budgets approved by voters in the spring.

She said the general town budget will require a rate of $.3165 per $100, while the highway budget will require a rate of $.2990.

Those figures for 2020 were $0.3017 per $100 for the general fund while the road budget last year required a rate of $0.3077.

The overall rates also include a $.0028 rate to cover a tax assistance program for local veterans. Last year, that rate was $0.0035. In addition, developed property is assessed a $75 flat tax for the town’s wastewater sewer plan bond, or $37.50 for undeveloped parcels.

Property tax bills are due by Nov. 10.

Jim Therrien writes for Vermont News and Media, including the Bennington Banner, Manchester Journal and Brattleboro Reformer. Email jtherrien@benningtonbanner.com.

