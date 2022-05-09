BENNINGTON — Love-N-Care Ministries USA, a Christian organization that assists people dealing with addiction and other problems, will have a higher profile in Bennington with the purchase of a former commercial building facing Main Street that’s to serve as its new church.
The nondenominational group is based in adjacent buildings on Silver Street, but recently acquired the former site of Adam’s Lock and Security building at 497 Main St. for $210,000 from Stacy Boxer of Pownal.
HOT DOG OUTREACH
Love-N-Care Ministries already had raised its profile over the past year through its “free hot dogs” outreach events, held on Saturdays on Silver Street across from the Bennington Free Library entrance. Those efforts are among the initiatives being promoted by the group’s young pastor, Isaiah Severs, 27, and his wife, Thaissia.
Behind the free hot dog offer, Severs said, is a serious effort to reach people who are struggling with addiction or other problems, and offer them support.
“We meet a lot of people at the hot dog outreach who are really struggling with drugs and alcohol addiction, and we present the love of Christ to them, the love of Jesus,” Severs said in an interview. “We accept them for who they are, and [I], as a former drug addict, can talk to them and relate to them. And we show them that there is a way to get free of addiction; it’s through Jesus and the power of the love that He has for us.”
EXPERIENCED ADDICTION
Severs was raised in Bennington and said he began drug use with marijuana at 14 and was smoking it “just about every day” when in high school and drinking on weekends. Eventually, he was heavily into cocaine and finally became addicted to heroin and found himself “in and out of different rehabilitation centers and detoxes.”
That ended with a serious heroin overdose, he said, during which he came close to dying and landed in the hospital.
“I really didn’t know which way to get out of it, or how to,” Severs said.
But then his father — who had experienced cocaine addiction himself in the past — told him about a 15-month rehabilitation program, Teen Challenge, which he had attended for his recovery .
The faith-based addiction treatment center is located in Johnson and similar to other Teen/Adult Challenge centers around the county, he said.
“At this point in my life, I really didn’t care where I was going to go to get help,” Severs said.
During daily prayer time at the Johnson center, he said to himself, “I need to make a decision” — meaning, whether to choose God and Jesus Christ or continue his life as before.
Severs said he talked to God in front of an alter and said he was sorry for the way he had been living. “At that moment, I felt God,” he said. “And I felt His peace; I felt His forgiveness; and I felt burdens being lifted off my heart when I did that.”
Referring to people he meets during the hot dog outreach sessions, he said, “I would encourage them to go the Teen Challenge program as the best way ... and what’s really great about the program is they don’t give any maintenance drugs, or comfort drugs; you can’t even smoke any kind of tobacco products. It’s really ending addiction.”
INTERNED IN GERMANY
Severs said he completed the Teen Challenge program in October 2019 and was invited to join an internship program in Germany by Love-N-Care Ministries International — an organization that was founded in India in 1990 by Yesupadam Paidipamula, himself a former drug user who overcame his addiction during the 1970s.
The organization now has groups in several other countries as well, including the U.S., Germany, Canada, Sweden, Madagascar and Korea.
While it probably isn’t widely known, Bennington has long been an important location for Love-N-Care Ministries International in the New England region and in the U.S.
Sever said Yesupadam, who still serves as the nonprofit organization’s president, travels widely on speaking tours and has visited Bennington on a number of occasions, dating back to the early 1990s.
In fact, he said a planned outdoor tent revival meeting at the former Harte Theatre lot on Main Street was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
His father, Hinnerk “Herb” Severs, said he also has lived for many years in Bennington, after his family moved to the U.S. from Germany in the 1950s. In fact, the family owned the former Vermonter Motel and Restaurant on West Road, and he later operated the business himself for 10 years.
But the elder Severs also had become addicted to cocaine, he said, and eventually entered the adult version of the Teen Challenge program. It was at that time, he said, that he became acquainted with the Love-N-Care Ministries founder, who was visiting a program center on a speaking tour, and Severs later helped Yesupadam set up speaking opportunities in the Bennington area.
“You could call it a divine encounter,” he said.
MEETS FUTURE WIFE
In Germany, Isaiah Severs said he was introduced to hot dog outreach events and helped create a church in an old barn in Bassum, Germany. His internship was supposed to last four months, he said, but was extended to 17 months, because of the pandemic travel restrictions and because while there he met his future wife, Thaissia Rubzow.
A native of Tajikistan, Thaissia said her family moved to Germany when she was 2, and she had been working with homeless people in a Love-N-Care Ministries program when she met Isaiah. Like her husband and father-in-law, Thaissia said she also felt a direct inspiration from God at that time.
She had worked as a civil engineer, she said, “and this is what I thought I would do for the rest of my life, but God had a different plan,” and “made it really clear” that they should marry.
FORMED IN INDIA
According to the organization’s website, Love-N-Care Ministries is an international organization based in the city of Visakhapatnam in India, and is “dedicated to reaching the unreached with the good news of Jesus Christ, making disciples and extending care to the needy.”
Love-N-Care Ministries in India was said to have trained hundreds of pastors and lay workers to work with impoverished children, disabled young adults, elderly, people with AIDS and others in need.
They also constructed a hospital and began a nursing school there, while conducting free medical outreaches in poor villages. In addition, the organization facilitates computer, printing and tailoring training; printing literature and recording music; evangelism, crusades and pastor’s conferences; flood and disaster relief; starting small businesses; and working with HIV-positive families.
AN ‘UNTOUCHABLE’
According to the Love-N-Care Ministries International website, Yesupadam Paidipamula grew as a “untouchable” Dalit caste member in a poor and remote Indian village. He turned to communism at a young age, and for 13 years “lived as an atheist and alcoholic, given over to violence, rebellion and communist gangs,” according to the website.
At the time, he rejected “Christianity, a ‘Western religion’” that his father had embraced, according to the website.
“However, on January 26, 1976, Jesus appeared to Yesupadam. He saw with his naked eyes, the form of a man hanging on a cross with blood drops falling down from his nail-pierced hands. Jesus spoke to him audibly, ‘Son, I have done all this for you. What will you do for me?’”
He was said to have converted and was transformed. “Since that time, his life has been passionately devoted to that mission,” according to the organization’s website.
In 1988, Yesupadam reported seeing “a vision of two hands holding the globe, with the words ‘Jesus Cares’ across, and the names of five countries written below, namely U.S., Canada, West Germany, Sweden and South Africa. Thus Love-N-Care Ministries International was birthed, with a burden not only for India but also for the world and specifically these five nations.”
VOLUNTEERS
Severs said the organization relies on volunteers, from the area and other ministries in the international organization, and sometimes is assisted in its outreach work by other local religious groups. He said donations are the source of funding, with the international organization or other groups in the U.S. sometimes assisting one another.
The local group formed in North Bennington in 1990 and often met in space at the Grace Christian School, Severs said, before purchasing its own building at 109 Silver St. in 2007.
It acquired a former apartment house at 111 Silver St., which also has an entrance at 144 Union St., in 2019.
The group’s Bethany Revival Church was established in the Silver Street/Union Street location a few years ago, but the church will be transferred to the new building on Main Street after renovations, he said, adding that volunteer teams from other states or from Germany are expected to help with the work.
The organization maintains a newsletter, he said, in which news of ongoing projects that might need assistance are posted.
More information about the ministries can be found on the Love-N-Care Ministries USA website, lncministriesusa.com, or by emailing lncministries.usa@gmail.com or calling the office at 802-753-7547.