DANBY — After months of little to no movement in the case of an alleged double murder dating back to 1989, the attorney for Michael Louise, 80, of Liverpool, N.Y., has filed a motion in Vermont Superior Court to dismiss the two charges of second degree murder filed against Louise in October of last year.
Louise stands accused of the September 1989 stabbing murders of his in-laws who lived in Danby, George and Catherine Peacock – aged 76 and 73, respectively. Louise was arrested in his Syracuse, N.Y.-area apartment on Oct. 13, 2022 and is currently incarcerated at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield after the family could not meet his $200,000 bail.
The motion filed by Louise’s attorney, Daniel M. Sedon of Sedon & Ericson P.C. in Chelsea, includes documentation of 11 different “quarterly homicide synopsis reports” filed by then- Vermont State Police Det. Sgt. Paul Barci, lead investigator in the case at that time.
According to Sedon’s motion, the reports — compiled by Barci from September of 1990 to January of 1993 and filed with the Vermont Department of Public Safety — show a pattern of harassment and “a complete loss of professionalism and objective investigation” and “document the investigation’s descent to unhinged desperation.”
Barci’s notes over the 30-month period, attached as exhibits in the motion, outline strategies to prove Louise’s guilt. “As the case grew colder, investigative objectivity grew scarcer,” according to Sedon.
Sedon’s assertion is supported by phrasing from Barci, which included tactics to “terrorize” Louise with an order to obtain his DNA and fingerprints, and if that failed, “systemic harassment of Michael Louise in an effort to push him over the edge.”
Later reports detail Barci’s belief that the next logical step should be aimed at “the erosion of family support,” and “once the support is undermined or (hopefully) destroyed, it is suspected Michael Louise will fold and either confess or kill himself.”
It is also notable that Louise fled his home and left a suicide note several weeks after the death of the Peacocks. Barci referred back to Louise’s suicidal ideation as “the most apparent second option” and “certainly as equally acceptable as prosecution.”
Further speaking to Barci’s state of mind at the time, Barci expressed his frustration with the lack of time and resources devoted to the case, and wrote in July of 1991: “I personally am prepared to take whatever time is necessary to either arrest Louise or drive him to suicide based on a systematic routine of police harassment.”
In September of the same year, he wrote, “If we are going to wait for something to happen this case will not be solved, as Michael Louise is not going to drive his fat, slimy double murdering ass to Vermont to confess. Either decide we are going to do something or don’t keep wasting my time with these updates.”
Sedon also cited that VSP had another suspect in the double murder, Ricky Miles of “the greater Rutland area,” but that Barci was quick to dismiss him as such, and aimed only to rule out Miles rather than thoroughly investigate rumors that he had been bragging about committing the crime. Barci did mention that Det. Sgt. Bernie Chartier looked into those claims, and Barci concluded this was the result of Miles’ “overactive imagination.”
Sedon’s motion also mentions three cigarette butts found at the scene, which was considered of interest since the Peacocks were not smokers. Two were “consumed” during DNA testing conducted decades ago and yielded inconclusive results. A third — found in the Peacock’s kitchen trash can — was tested in 2020 and was found to not be a match for Louise, suggesting the possible presence of another suspect.
Coincidentally, it was advances in DNA testing technology that circled the case back to Louise in the first place. A drop of blood on the floor mat of Louise’s vehicle — gathered as evidence in 1989 — was retested and came back a match for George Peacock in October of 2020, reigniting the investigation.
The case has become significantly complicated by going “cold” for the better part of its 33-plus years. The prosecution faces the challenge of Barci being one of its only witnesses from the investigation team, as others have since passed away.
Louise was originally considered a primary suspect in the case in the weeks following the double homicide, suspected due to significant — but circumstantial — evidence, and walked free for over three decades.
Adam Silverman, public information officer for VSP, referred questions on the matter to the State’s Attorney’s office since it is now in the hands of the court.
Bennington County Deputy State’s Attorney Jared Bianchi, lead prosecutor in the Louise case, declined to comment on the Barci reports, but said, “We have time to respond, we do intend to do so, and we believe we will have a compelling response when we provide it to the court, and we would refer you that.”