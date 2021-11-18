SUNDERLAND — A missing hunter emerged from the woods Thursday morning just as rescue personnel were on their way in to find him.
The family of Kirby Olson, 59, of Arlington, reported to police Thursday that he had been missing since the day before, after going hunting off the Kelly Stand Road; the last time family had contact was 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to a statement from Vermont State Police Sgt. Seth Loomis of the Shaftsbury barracks.
Shortly after rescue efforts began, Olson exited the woods farther west from his initial entry point, near Branch Pond Road in Sunderland. He was in good health and uninjured, police said.
Olson later told police that he killed a deer Wednesday, but it became too dark to haul it out of the woods, so he decided to spend the night and hike out in the morning.
Vermont State Police Search and Rescue, Vermont Fish and Wildlife, U.S. National Forest Service, Arlington Fire Department, Arlington Rescue Squad and members of the public were at the ready to assist with the search.
Fish and Wildlife staff assisted in removing the deer carcass from the woods.