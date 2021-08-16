Thirty years ago, Vermont was ready to celebrate on Battle Day. It was the 200th anniversary of statehood and the 100th anniversary of the Bennington Battle Monument.
In an instant, everything changed.
On Aug. 13, 1991, Gov. Richard Snelling had a heart attack and died at the age of 64. He had served the state as governor from 1977-1985, and had returned to office in 1991, succeeding Gov. Madeleine Kunin.
That unfortunate turn of events made then-Lt. Gov. Howard Dean acting governor. But, despite the shock of Snelling’s passing and the enormous responsibility now placed on Dean’s soldiers, the new governor said he would honor Snelling’s commitments for the weekend. That included marching in the Battle Day Parade.
While Vermont was startled and saddened by Snelling’s passing, events went on as scheduled. The Battle Monument, after all, would never have another 100th birthday; it was dedicated August 19, 1891 by President Benjamin Harrison. That weekend 30 years ago, visitors lined up to pay the 1891 price of 10 cents for admission to the observation deck in honor of the occasion.
Dean went on to serve 12 years as governor. And Snelling’s legacy of service to Vermont lived on through his family as well as a leadership institute founded in his memory. His wife, Barbara Snelling, served as a state senator and Lt. Governor. Their daughter Diane Snelling also served as a state senator, and recently stepped down as chair of the Natural Resources Board.