Today, we look back 60 years to to Aug. 31, 1961, and the front page of what was then the Bennington Evening Banner.
It's a newsy front page, given the world-shaking events of the day - the Soviet Union's decision to resume testing nuclear weapons, and the resulting dire threat of a growing arms race.
But then as now, the Banner took its responsibility as a local newspaper seriously. And there on Page 1, along with news of nuclear proliferation and a looming civil war in Brazil, is news of "ruffled feathers" between the Town of Bennington and the Village of Bennington over the latter's reluctance to pay $200 of the $800 bill for an "automatic bookkeeping machine."
The kerfuffle, an apparent proof of the maxim that it's often not what you say but how you say it, found its way into executive session.
As the Evening Banner reported, the $800 bill was incurred by Village, Town and Rural Graded School Districts Treasurer Michael J. Hogan Jr. for a significant upgrade of the machinery used to calculate the Grand List.
Hogan, presuming that cost ought to be shared equally, billed each of the respective municipal entities for their $200 share of the bill.
As the story explains, the Village trustees initially balked at the cost, but took the matter under advisement. This did not sit well with the town select board, and in response, they penned an ultimatum to the village: Pay your share, or you don't get to use the machine.
That letter, the Banner reported, wasn't supposed to be sent. But sent it was, due to an apparent misunderstanding, and the teapot tempest was on.
Cooler heads prevailed when the then-village president, Donald Hicks, met with the select board. It was decided the board would send a less sternly worded letter to the village, offering more leeway on remitting its share of the bill.
Why the need for delay? "The village simply does not have the funds now," Hicks said. "I foresee its possible inclusion in next year's budget but I cannot speak for the board as a while."
Both Hicks and select board member Leon Eldred both said the matter had been complicated by Hogan sending the bill to the village rather than making a formal request. Hogan acknowledged that he might have handled it differently, but was surprised that a seemingly simple billing matter blew up into front-page news.
"Sharing the bill seemed an automatic logical step," Hogan said. "I never anticipated that I was going to create such a problem."