BENNINGTON — Last week's news of grants from Helen Frankenthaler's charitable foundation to her alma mater of Bennington College and the Bennington Museum got us looking for photos of the late abstract artist's time here.
What we found, thanks to the college's communications office, was a photo of Frankenthaler, a Class of 1949 graduate, on campus with another famous former student: First Lady Betty Ford, who studied dance here for two summers in the 1930s.
What was that all about?
Bennington's photo archive said the picture was taken May 22, 1976. That led to a quick trip into the Newspapers.com archives, and the answer: Mrs. Ford was here to dedicate the Visual and Performing Arts center (now better known by its acronym, VAPA) at Bennington.
Tyler Resch, this newspaper's former editor, wrote the front-page story of Mrs. Ford's visit. She shared the front page with news that her husband, President Gerald Ford, had won the support of Vermont's delegates to the Republican National Convention, and was gearing up for another slate of primary votes as he battled Ronald Reagan for the nomination.
The Banner reported that Mrs. Ford gave a talk on the two summers she spent in Bennington's dance program in 1936 and 1937; drove home the final screws on a ceremonial plaque using a Bennington-made "Easydriver;" and toured the new facility with Frankenthaler and then-Board of Trustees Chairman Merrell Hambleton.
Resch reported that the First Lady ate a box lunch "surrounded like a queen bee by concentric circles of college students, Secret Service agents, photographers, and beaming onlookers who watched nearly every bite and gesture with a pride that, in other lands, is evoked only by royalty."
We think of Betty Ford now as a trailblazer. She's best remembered these days for her bravery in publicly disclosing her battle with alcoholism, and establishing the substance abuse recovery clinic that bears her name. But her trip to Bennington came well before that was her legacy. At the time of her visit, she was a politically active First Lady who passionately supported the Equal Rights Amendment, and raised awareness of breast cancer by publicly announcing she'd undergone a mastectomy.
Betty Ford's visit to Bennington, however, was all about the arts. In a short speech, she cited Hemingway's "movable feast" quote about Paris, and said "I feel about Bennington the way Hemingway felt about Paris. Some of the intensity, joy and excitement of those summers at the Bennington School of Dance stayed with me."
Resch wrote how the future First Lady described trying to follow Martha Graham's orders to "pick up as much grass as possible with our toes" for exercise. "After the first few days , our muscles were so sore that we went up and down the stairs on our bottoms. We breathed, we ate, we slept -- nothing but dance. Oh, what a glorious feeling!"
Ford was 19 in 1936 when she arrived in Bennington, and had been studying dance for 10 years. "I already knew I wanted to be a dancer, but Bennington opened up the doors for the much too brief years I spent in New York with Martha Graham," she said.
"For those of us who studied here, Martha Hill, Martha Graham and others gave us something else," she said. "They touched our hearts with fire and infused us with spirit. Isn't that what the art are about? Nourishment for the soul."