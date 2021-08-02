BENNINGTON — Fifty years ago today, Aug. 3, 1971, as the nation awaited the return of the Apollo 15 moon mission, the Arlington Select Board was deciding whether Mrs. Evelyn Sinay of Pittsfield, Mass., would be allowed to keep her mobile home on River Road.
That's among the stories we published on Page 8 of the Bennington Banner 50 years ago.
In a story written by Charles Bonenti — who would later go on to become the features editor of The Berkshire Eagle — it was explained that the structure had been on the site since the previous October on an interim basis. Despite the opposition of neighbors and the Select Board, Mrs. Sinay had been granted a hearing, as she had threatened legal action.
Also on Page 8: A "bottle party" was planned for the salt shed that used to stand behind what was then known as Manchester Elementary School, for collecting and sorting recyclables; nearly a dozen organizations were pitching in to make the 33rd annual Arlington Street Fair a success; Pownal had issued $522,369.81 in property tax bills; and Sandgate was planning an Old Home Days celebration.
Last and not least, we published a map showing where you could go swimming at the then-brand new Grafton Lakes State Park, a short drive east in New York state. You could get in for $1 per car, $4 per bus or truck and $2 per car with trailer. These days, admission is $8 per vehicle.