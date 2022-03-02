BENNINGTON – Challenger Chaila Sekora has ousted longtime Mount Anthony Union School District Board member Edward Letourneau, 1,375 votes to 680.
The unofficial results from Town Meeting Day for that race were announced this morning after tabulation of the voting towns was completed.
In other Town Meeting news, the $25.8 million MAU district budget passed in Tuesday's election on a vote of 1,661 to 721.
MAU Board members Leon Johnson from North Bennington, Stephanie Mulligan from Shaftsbury and Ronald Higgins from Woodford were re-elected without opposition on the regional district ballot.
No one ran for the seat held by Chairman Timothy Holbrook of Pownal, who did not seek re-election.
The $26.4 million Southwest Vermont Union Elementary School District budget also was approved Tuesday by that district's voters, on a vote of 1,255 to 950.
For the elementary district board, Jeff Leake of Shaftsbury was elected. Incumbents Cynthia Brownell and Susan Hoag did not seek re-election and there were no other candidates listed on the ballot.
In Southwest Vermont Regional Technical School District voting, incumbents Leon Johnson, Fran Kinney and Kenneth Swierard were re-elected unopposed. There were four openings on the board.
The $4.2 million Southwest Tech budget was passed.
FACEBOOK POSTS
Letourneau, an MAU board member for more than a decade, had faced widespread criticism in 2020 over his comments on Facebook about racial issues.
Sekora has for the past five years served on local elementary school boards and as a representative to the Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union Board.
The positions are elected by voters throughout the regional district, but the two Bennington residents are running for an MAU board seat from Bennington.
'WORKING FOR EQUITY'
“I am running for the MAU board because I can bring a focus on equity and work hard to make sure all students/staff feel respected and are treated with dignity,” Sekora said in announcing her candidacy.
Sekora, 45, said her priorities include working to “ensure that equity and inclusion are at the forefront of all our programs, systems and processes; ensuring that every member of the MAU community be treated with respect and acceptance regardless of race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity and ability.”
Sekora was elected to the Bennington School District Board in 2017 and served until the formation of the consolidated elementary board, the Southwest Vermont Union Elementary School District. She was elected to that board in 2019 and reelected for a three-year term in 2020.
Letourneau, who was elected to his third MAU board term in 2019, did not return phone calls and an email seeking broad comment on election issues.
Many public officials and numerous residents called on Letourneau to resign in 2020 over his Facebook comments regarding race and the education of students.
Holbrook termed the comments on several Facebook threads “outrageous” and “certainly detrimental to anything the board does.”
In response, Letourneau insisted he was exercising his right of free speech and speaking as an individual, not a member of the School Board.
Among the controversial comments were statements about Black Lives Matter, including, “I do not approve of BLM. The riots, looting and burning they are involved in is not normal behavior. Some think it’s a terrorist organization, and it may well be. I do understand the mindset and complaint of BLM; but I also understand that if you are not breaking the law, the chances of contact with the police are nil. It’s how the world works, and they failed to understand it.”
Another posted comment under Letourneau’s name and Facebook photo defended slaveholders among the nation’s founders: “If you studied the actual history you would find they inherited slaves, could not free them under law, and gave them a better life then would have had if free. Facts matter dumbass. Find them.”
He also commented in another post, “We should have a protest over the abundance of stupid kids coming out of schools.”
The MAU board looked into whether Letourneau could be legally removed but found the school district does not have a recall provision for elected officials.
Letourneau also was asked to resign from his seat on the Southwest Tech board, where he had served since 2005, but he remained on the board until being defeated for re-election in March 2021.