SHAFTSBURY — Two candidates — incumbent Francis Kinney and challenger Scott McEnaney — are vying for a three-year term representing Shaftsbury on the Mount Anthony Union School District Board.
Scott McEnaney
“The biggest thing facing the board right now is the unprecedented pressures students, faculty, staff and administrators are dealing with coming out of the pandemic,” said McEnaney. “It’s up to the board members to look at their entire education ecosystem, which includes needs directly tied to the classroom and also opportunities to repair our facilities, both inside and out.”
He added, “We are here to provide the support so the greatest number of students are able to succeed.”
McEnaney said of his experience, “For the last six years, I have been a part of the Shaftsbury School Board, which after the forced merger of boards became the Southwest Vermont Union Elementary School District Board. In addition, I am on the Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union board as the representative for the elementary board, a role which I have held for the last four years.”
His term on the SVUESD board is for one more year, he said, and he would finish out that term if also elected to the MAU board.
“There is a lot we can be proud of with our school systems and some things we can work on,” McEnaney said. “The challenges facing students, administrators, staff, teachers, and our community as a whole, are at a level we have never seen before. We must all work together to give these students all of the tools they need to succeed at their highest level. When we do that, it shows our willingness to lead with education.”
He added, “When we lead with education, we attract businesses and people to this area, which is good for us all. As a board member, I would be only one small part of that effort, but I am willing to put in the work.”
Of his background, McEnaney said he grew up in Cavendish, “where I lived up until coming to Bennington to attend Southern Vermont College. Growing up in Cavendish, my parents were always involved in many volunteer opportunities (they still are). I remember my mom being on the elementary school board and her involvement in community education is something that became very important to me.”
Following college, he said, “I had a brief employment at SVC, but soon found a job at Orvis, where I am still employed and recently celebrated 20 years with the company. My wife and I have lived in Shaftsbury for the last 18 years and we really value this community and have appreciated getting to know our region and the people who live here.”
His children, he said, “are growing up through our local education, having attended Shaftsbury Elementary, where one will shortly head to the middle school, and the other on to the high school next year.”
As a parent and community member, he said, “I want to continue my involvement with our schools as a member of the MAUSD Board. I’m committed to local education for all students in our towns. My kids are a catalyst for my desire to give back.”
"However," he added, “being an effective board member isn’t about doing something for your own kids. An effective board member must commit to doing what is best for the largest number of kids while also taking the realities of what our constituents are feeling and needing.
“What guides me in my goal to join the school board,” he said, is a desire “to support our youth and represent our community.”
Francis Kinney
Incumbent Francis Kinney stressed his experience on the MAU board and his continued focus on reducing the financial costs of education for district taxpayers.
“I've held this position for many years,” Kinney said. “I've served as chairman, vice chairman, and sat on too many committees to mention, all at various schools.”
He added, “My concerns/priorities remain the same: to lighten the financial burden on the taxpayers. I know I sound like a broken record, but it’s what I have always ran on.
“First off, the taxpayers voted down the turf field for Spinelli Field, but certain committee members felt that they didn't ‘sell’ it well enough,” Kinney said. “So now it continues to be an ongoing issue. If the town voted this down, then Mount Anthony [district] could certainly fund raise or accept donations, such as Southwestern Vermont Medical Center is doing for their new emergency department.”
He said that scenario “seems like a good solution because the MAU board has already taken one million dollars out of the reserve fund (after the vote fail), and I have a feeling that it’s not going to stop there. Some people have been misled to think that the field will have little or no impact on taxes.”
Another concern, he said, “is about the COVID, Esser [Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds] and grant monies. What happens when that money is gone and the staff who are paid with this? How will this impact our school budgets? If they are kept in the budget, then the burden will be placed on the taxpayers. That's just the school tax, and the town tax has its own agenda with taxpayer money.”
Kinney added, “I understand the need for tax money and the services it provides; however, when it comes down to the few that are pushing for turf fields (which by the way, there are only four or five in the state of Vermont, and I believe one of which was through a private donor), then why aren't they listening to the voters?”
He also was critical of “the situation with the relocated [Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union] Central Office. What started out initially as a $1 a year lease, and then went to roughly $25,000 per year lease, and is now at $125,000 per year lease. This is because the school district is prohibited, from the state, from owning a building. These prices are going out of sight, and this is an example of what our budget includes.”
Kinney said he supports “the academics and the need for quality staff and the necessary materials that come out of our budgets, aka taxpayers’ money. So, when issues such as a turf field arise, I can't help but think that's money better spent in classrooms.”
Concerning the field, he added, “Some believe that by having a turf field that it would boost Bennington’s economy, because people will want to come here and stay and spend money here. I'm not sure that having a turf field will make Bennington a destination except during a game. Most people going to games are parents, classmates, coaches, and usually follow the bus home after the game is done. Turf fields are like solar panels in that they don't last forever. So, what do you do with them when they are no longer useable?”
Kinney added, “These are just a few of my concerns; there are many more, but you pick and choose your battles. Regardless of my views and concerns, I urge people to get out and vote for what matters to them. Even though your vote on the turf field wasn't the response the board was hoping for, don't give up. Be informed and be persistent.”
Voters in all of the MAU District towns vote for the board members on an at-large basis, but a town representative must live in that community to run for the seat.