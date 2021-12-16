BENNINGTON — For 51 years, Gary Jones has been cutting hair and making friends.
The friends, he's keeping. The hair? You've got until Saturday — but keep in mind Jones only takes walk-ins (though two customers have reached out to be his last).
A Bennington native, Jones is hanging up his scissors and clippers on Saturday for a well-deserved retirement. Many of his longtime customers and friends are making the trip to his shop on Adams Street this week for one last trim, and a good laugh.
"Better make it a bit shorter, Gary. You're not going to have a chance to do that again," Mark Wilson, a friend since childhood and fishing buddy, said as Jones trimmed his beard. "Unless you bring [the beard trimmers] on the boat." Their friendship dates back to their days in the same Boy Scout troop.
On Thursday, Jim Marston of Bennington was in the chair getting a trim. Jones was his affable self, more than happy to chat while finishing his work, and so was Marston, as the two men traded good-natured barbs and laughs like the old friends they are.
“Jim and I went to school together. He used to beat the hell out of me because he was 2 to 3 years older than me,” Jones said.
Of his longtime patronage of the shop, Marston said, “I’d come in here to catch up on all the politics and gossip.”
How would the barber's wife, Brenda Jones, sum up Gary’s personality in a word? She laughed at that question — a good, long laugh — and said “even-tempered” after catching her breath.
"There’s not too much that gets a rise out him. He’s pretty level,” she said. “And the thing is, he loves to joke with people. Whenever I’m in here, he’s always joking.”
Jones grew up in the Clark’s Woods neighborhood near Mount Anthony Country Club. His father, Albert Jones, worked for Benmont Corp., and later for the Putnam Memorial Hospital — with Marston, as it turns out — as chief maintenance engineer. His mother, Helen, was a beautician.
Jones, 72, started cutting hair in 1970, joining the former Bob Cummings Barber Shop in the Putnam Block a year later. He took over the shop in 1977, and remained in business there until the Putnam renovation project forced a move to Adams Street, just off North Street, in 2019.
When Jones was first hired in Bennington, it was because Robert E. Cummings Sr. had to close his shop to undergo hip surgery. “He said, 'Come up and talk to me,' and he gave me a key. I was there by myself for I’d say a year.”
What was that like?
“People would walk up, look for the old guy, and do this” — he backed away for comic effect — “and walked back down the steps. They weren’t going to trust me. They didn’t know me.”
BARBERS WANTED
Jones’ retirement threatens to end a business line that stretches back into the 19th century. Cummings had started cutting hair in 1916 as an apprentice for his father, Edward J. Cummings, who had a shop in the Hotel Bennington until it burned to the ground.
But Gary and Brenda Jones — who joined him at the barbershop in 1977 before becoming a Realtor, are hoping that someone will still take over the business and forestall plans to convert the Adams Street space, which they own, into an apartment.
Brenda Jones said she mailed out 700 postcards to every barber and cosmetologist licensee in the state to find someone to take the business. Thursday, it appeared she might have a lead.
“I just got off the phone with a woman who has an interest in taking the business over,” she said. “We are not selling the business. We want to give it to some who can take care of our customers. Most of these customers, Gary has had for 50 years.”
If someone wants the business, Gary Jones said, the important thing is cultivating relationships.
“I know if somebody puts some time in and talks the customers,” they’ll be successful, Jones said. “You have to be here at least a year.”
Brenda Jones said she met Gary on a blind date on New Year’s Eve 1976. They hit it off: The couple were married in August 1977.
“We had dates every day except for six days from the time we met until we married,” she said.
OLD FRIENDS
Marston and Wilson were among the longtime friends who stopped by for one last trim Thursday.
“Anytime that somebody who’s prepared and is ready to retire without being carried out the door, I’m very, very happy,” Wilson said of his friend.
“Now we can fish together,” Jones added.
“We haven’t fished all summer,” Wilson said. "We haven’t been in the boat together this summer at all."
Brenda Jones said her husband’s retirement has been well earned. While her husband is retiring, Brenda Jones said she will continue in her real estate business, a line of work she's been in for 38 years.
“He just deserves to take some time off. He can putter around the house, do projects, get out and do landscaping,” she said. Both said they look forward to spending more time in Indiana, visiting with one of their two children and two grandchildren.
As for the actual haircutting: Jones never met a style he couldn’t or wouldn’t attempt. When Bennington College students wanted their heads shaved, he was more than happy to oblige.
When it comes to cutting children’s hair, he found that slow and steady won the race. There were only a few times in his career that he couldn't finish a child’s haircut, he said.
The advice? Slow down, and tell the child how the process is going to work.
“Don’t use clippers,” he said. “Talk them into it. Always start with the scissors.”