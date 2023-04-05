MANCHESTER — Students at Long Trail School had a rare opportunity this week to meet American poet Walt Whitman and to hear of the personal and professional highs and lows that went into the writing of “Leaves of Grass.”
Published in 1855, “Leaves of Grass” was Whitman’s lifetime achievement. Yet it was greeted with mixed reviews and was controversial in its day because of the poet’s overt lyrical sensuality, which was viewed as immoral.
Still, Whitman, who was portrayed by Massachusetts-based actor Stephen Collins, shared with the ninth and 10th graders not just the controversy, but also words of wisdom and inspiration from the mind of a legendary poet.
“Stephen Collins: An Afternoon with Walt Whitman” was held at the Manchester Community Library on Tuesday, just one of many events celebrating April as National Poetry Month. In 1996, the American Academy of Poets designated the month to raise awareness of the role poets have played in shaping culture.
Whitman certainly was one of those shapers, sharing through his writing his growth as an artist and how, in old age, he found himself at peace about “himself, God and death.”
Speaking in character, Collins shared Whitman’s thoughts on institutions: “Re-examine everything you have been taught in school.”
Collins also shared Whitman’s thoughts on war, as the poet served as a correspondent during the Civil War: “The real war will never get into books.”
The students, who shifted in their seats often and shared smirks and elbow nudges with one another during the performance, became attentive when “Whitman” shared in his closing remarks: “We must work at finding beauty in life. We must work to be grateful.”
Renee Lewin, a teacher at Long Trail, was grateful for such a program. “It is an immersive way for them to learn,” she said.
For Collins, it was just another day of sharing his passion. Collins began impersonating literary greats after being enthralled by a performance he saw in which naturalist Henry David Thoreau came to life.
“It was then I said, 'God, I want to do this,’” said Collins. With guidance from friends, the actor first chose to portray Ralph Waldo Emerson.
“I was living in Concord at the time, so that seemed like a good choice,” said Collins. But something was lacking. When he shared with a friend his discontent with portraying Emerson, his friend urged him to “do someone you love.”
Being that Collins already had some semblance to Whitman, he began delving into his poetry.
“I fell in love,” said Collins.
That love came through in Tuesday's performance, from the delivery of Whitman’s words to his dress and his mannerisms of an older Whitman, ambling around the room in a 19th-century black waistcoat and cane. It doesn’t seem that Collins needs to “work to be grateful,” as he has found much gratitude in sharing Whitman with others.
“Stephen Collins: An Afternoon with Walt Whitman" was funded through the Vermont Humanities Council.