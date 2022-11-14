MANCHESTER — The sixth grade class at Long Trail School was standing on top of the world Friday — or, at the very least, on top of Lake Champlain and its surrounding areas.
The 22 Long Trail students were able to stroll from Mount Abraham to Mount Mansfield in a single bound, as they were standing on a giant 35-foot by 27-foot map of the Lake Champlain watershed laid out on the floor inside Manchester Community Library, courtesy of the Lake Champlain Maritime Museum in Vergennes.
“A watershed is basically an area where all the waterways are interconnected,” explained Meghan Hill, educational programs manager of the museum. “So all of the land in an area, rain will wash nutrients, litter and really anything into those waterways, and all the water ends up at the same spot.”
One of the activities Hill had the students participate in was to spin around and drop a candy wrapper anywhere on the map, and then follow that candy wrapper’s hypothetical journey as a “heavy rain” washed it into the nearest river. From there, students figured out where the litter would go, and traced its path to its final destination.
This exercise demonstrated human effects on water systems, which can manifest in a variety of ways.
“The phosphorus runoff into Lake Champlain tends to be huge, and it’s causing some pretty strong reactions,” said Hill, citing another example.
It made for a perfect learning opportunity, because it directly related to classwork, said Sean Dempsey, middle school science teacher at Long Trail.
“We do a lot of geography, so it’s an interdisciplinary opportunity for [students] to hopefully see how things are a little more connected, and not as compartmentalized as the kids like to think,” Dempsey said.
The floor map that the students were using as an interactive guide was surprisingly durable, and Hill said that several students were even diving and sliding across it during her Thursday session with students from Manchester Elementary Middle School.
While there were no belly flops seen on Friday, there was plenty of learning, smiling and scampering by shoeless feet.
“It’s nice to get out into the community, engage with the kids and get them out of the building, and learning outside of the walls,” Dempsey said. “They’re always excited when they can get on a bus.”
Hill mentioned that the giant map and watershed education is just a small piece of what the museum does, and that underwater archaeology is their largest subject area, as well as what got the museum started. There are over 300 shipwrecks in Lake Champlain, some dating back to the Revolutionary War era.
“We do a whole bunch of education programs for kids,” she said. “Anything to connect people to the lake and get them to undertake a sense of responsibility and stewardship for the lake.”