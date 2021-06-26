STRATTON — Vermont State Police are asking for the public's help in finding a hiker reported missing on the Long Trail.
The last reported sighting of Raye Watson, 20, of Broomfield, Colorado, was at 8:45 a.m. Friday in the area of the Long Trail parking lot at 1246 Stratton Arlington Road in Stratton, police said.
Police are asking members of the public to report any potential sightings or other pertinent information.
Watson, who identifies as non-gender and uses they/them pronouns, has been traveling to various states across the country, sleeping in their vehicle at trailheads, and taking hikes in the area, police said.
Watson has been checking in regularly with family, but has not checked in for several days. The Vermont State Police located their vehicle on Friday at the Long Trail parking lot, but they were not located.
A hiker on the Long Trail reported to police having seen Watson walking north on the Long Trail in the area at 8:45 a.m. Friday. No other sightings have been reported.
Watson is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, with sandy blond hair and blue eyes. They typically wear baggy denim or black shorts and black hiking boots.
Anyone with information about Watson’s whereabouts or who may have seen an individual matching their description is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in Westminster at 802-722-4600.