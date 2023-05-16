BURLINGTON — Former Lieutenant Governor Molly Gray and a former Long Trail School student from Afghanistan are working together to help ease the transition for Afghan refugees and help them access basic needs.
Gray has been named executive director of the Vermont Afghan Alliance, a nonprofit agency formed to help Afghan refugees access basic services. She’s working with cofounder and board president Wazir Hashimi – a 2017 Long Trail School graduate from Bamyan Province in Central Afghanistan – as well as co-founder and vice president Dan Barkhuff, a U.S. Navy veteran and emergency physician at University of Vermont Medical Center.
Gray said in addition to helping solve transportation problems for refugees in rural areas, she will coordinate with other non-profit and volunteer organizations that have already been helping Afghan refugees settle and rebuild their lives here.
While much work has been done to support Afghan refugees, it’s been nearly two years since the U.S. withdrawal, and the situation there has receded from front page news for many Americans, Gray said.
“We must remember the needs of Afghans in Afghanistan and across the country are acute and diverse,” she said. “In order for Vermont to be a truly welcoming state we must continue to address their ongoing needs, and remember these are individuals who supported the U.S. military and diplomatic mission for decades – and whose families face security challenges and threats.”
“As a veteran, I believe we owe it to those who believed in American promises to welcome them with open arms as fellow Vermonters,” Barkhuff said in an announcement. “I know Lt. Governor Gray shares this sense of responsibility as a lifelong Vermonter and as someone who has first hand experience working with those impacted by conflict and in promoting human rights.”
The new job brings Gray, an attorney with international experience, back into the public eye following her run for the Democratic nomination for the U.S. House of Representatives last year. She finished second to U.S. Rep. Becca Balint in the primary.
In addition to helping new Vermonters from Afghanistan secure basic services like housing, employment and medical care, the organization is focused on helping new residents obtain drivers licenses – a necessity in a rural state with less than robust public transit options – and promoting cultural events and celebrations.
In addition to keeping Afghan culture alive and vibrant, “the most important thing is to get people all together and get to know each other better – telling our stories sharing our backgrounds and making new friends,” Hashimi said.
Hashimi and Gray both emphasized the importance of linking new residents from Afghanistan with vehicles and drivers licenses. In the past, Gray said, resettlement has been concentrated in urban Chittenden County. But the Afghan resettlement was more spread out across the state.
“If someone is coming from Bennington to Rutland it takes the whole day to go there and back,” Hashimi said. That makes it hard for people needing to get to jobs and medical appointments or get their children to school.
“That was the big challenge,” he said. “Fortunately a lot of people helped Afghans to get drivers licenses. Bennington County Open Arms [BCOA] has done a great job helping families.”
“One mother here on her own with four children talked about how getting to school, getting to the grocery store and being able to apply for a job all revolve around access to vehicles. That’s why we’re focused on our driving program,” Gray said. Many of those needing lessons and licenses are women who did not drive back home, she added.
To date, the Vermont Afghan Alliance has legally been privately funded and volunteer-led, Gray said. “Now it truly needs to be an expanded program because we face unprecedented need.”
Another constant challenge has been translation services.
Hashimi, who attended Long Trail for his senior year as an international student and later graduated from Castleton University, said the demand for translation services was constant.
"I had been volunteering almost more than a year,” he said. “When things got bigger I realized I wouldn't be able to do it by myself. That's when we created the Vermont Afghan Alliance,” he said.
“If we can imagine in our own lives trying to navigate health care bills, utility bills and basic access to services … to do that when you don’t speak the language can be extremely challenging,” Gray said.
The work includes accompanying people on appointments, helping them find jobs, and “giving a better understanding of living in Vermont,” Hashimi said.
The role brings together Gray’s international experience in advocating for people displaced by conflict, as well as her background in state and federal government as lieutenant governor, an assistant attorney general, and as an aide for U.S. Sen. Peter Welch when he served in the U.S. House.
Gray worked in Geneva, Switzerland for the International Code of Conduct , an international initiative aimed at overseeing the compliance of security contractors with human rights; and for the International Committee of the Red Cross, where she managed relations with Congress and led field missions in Haiti, Uganda, Georgia, the Western Balkans and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
“I find the work extremely rewarding, because of the direct impact on our communities and on a population that we want to feel welcome in Vermont and thrive,” Gray said in a phone interview.
“I also believe as a lifelong Vermonter and former lieutenant governor that we as a state have a tremendous responsibility to support refugees arriving in Vermont,” she said. “We often complain about workforce development challenges, and we want to be more diverse and welcoming so that we have to dive directly into the work and be part of the solution. I see this as an opportunity to do that.”
Gray said she first got involved when Vermont took in hundreds of Afghan refugees who fled the country when the United States withdrew its military and diplomatic presence in August of 2021. She started volunteering for the group in January, after her two-year term in Montpelier was over.
“It got to the point where we all agreed that in order to succeed in meeting our growing needs, we needed an executive director to build capacity, expand programing and hire staff,” Gray said.