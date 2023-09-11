BENNINGTON — The well-known former owner of a veterinary hospital in Bennington pleaded not guilty to two counts — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest — at his arraignment Monday afternoon at the Bennington Superior Courthouse.
Peter Geannelis, 64, appeared with two attorneys and a crowd of nearly two dozen local supporters, including family and friends from the Bennington community, who packed the courtroom. Judge Kerry Ann McDonald-Cady accepted the not guilty pleas and released Geannelis on conditions, including not possessing any firearms, no contact with neighbor Kerry Raheb or his wife, and no harassing or entering Raheb’s property. The aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge is a felony offense; resisting arrest is a misdemeanor.
According to a police affidavit in the case, Geannelis was helping clear Bluestone Road – a private dirt road near Mount Anthony that he shares with Raheb and several other families – last Friday after a severe thunderstorm passed through the area and left several trees and wires blocking the roadway. Raheb’s wife told police she saw Geannelis driving past their home several times. Raheb allegedly started yelling and cursing at Geannelis to stop stalking him. Geannelis allegedly admitted to police that he intentionally shot a 9mm Glock pistol into the air to harass Raheb.
“I drove down the road, and I’m going to be honest with you, because he does this all the [expletive] time, [expletive] shoots his guns, I shot one round in the [expletive] air, and I did it,” Geannelis allegedly told police. “I did it to harass him because he [expletive] harasses me, and I’m [expletive] done with it.”
Raheb later told police that Geannelis shot the gun at him, not in the air.
Geannelis and Raheb have had a long-standing feud between them, with several past police involvements. According to the affidavit, both men have harassed one another on numerous occasions. Geannelis has an ongoing stalking and harassment order against Raheb. Several community members have taken to social media sites to tell their alleged stories of harassment received by Raheb over the years.
According to the affidavit, after Geannelis showed officers where he fired a gun, police informed him that he was under arrest. Geannelis allegedly backed away from police. The officer grabbed Geannelis by the shirt, and Geannelis struck the officer’s hand in an attempt to prevent the arrest. He eventually began obeying the officer’s orders to stop resisting and was handcuffed soon after.
Many of those present to support Geannelis either live on the shared dirt road, know Geannelis and his family from community involvement, or have links to him through his long-time ownership of the Mount Anthony Veterinary Hospital, which was sold in 2021. Geannelis’ mother owned a well-known, long-time restaurant on Main Street for decades. He has no criminal record in Vermont.
Raheb unsuccessfully ran for the open Vermont seat for the U.S. Senate in 2022 after Patrick Leahy retired. In September 2022, Raheb was charged with violating a protective order following a stalking accusation in an unrelated case. Raheb allegedly had illegal contact with an individual while the person was maintaining Blue Stone Road with an excavator. Violating an order against stalking can be punished as a crime, and criminal contempt is punishable by fines or jail.
Raheb also requested a stalking order against the victim in that case; that order, dating back to June 2022, is still ongoing. Geannelis’ attorney, David Silver, told the judge that Geannelis and his wife also have a current stalking order against Raheb.
Since his arrest in August 2022, Raheb has sued the former officer in the case, Amanda Knox; State’s Attorney Erica Marthage; and a trial judge in Bennington, Kerry Ann McDonald-Cady. All suits were filed in small claims court for $5,000 each, the maximum allowed in the state. Marthage recently filed a motion to move this latest case to Windham County, where his violations case currently resides.
“Mr. Geannelis is one of the most well-known, respected, and beloved members of this community,” Silver said after the hearing ended. “I am confident that Erica Marthage will do the right thing in this case, once all the facts come out. Mr. Raheb has been terrorizing this neighborhood for two years, firing off his automatic weapons late at night, yelling obscenities at people that walk past him on the right of way.
"He is subjected to a stalking order against Peter and Monique (Geannelis’ wife) because he was harassing them and surveilling them. This whole incident started when Mr. Raheb started yelling obscenities at Mr. Geannelis, who was just trying to clean up after the storm so members of his community could safely pass on the right of way. I'm confident that the state's attorney is going to do the right thing by Mr. Geannelis.”
Judge McDonald-Cady set the next hearing for 60 days, and requested a felony scheduling order. Raheb was not present in the courthouse during the hearing. Geannelis is facing a maximum five years behind bars if convicted of the aggravated assault charge. He faces another year behind bars on the resisting arrest charge if convicted.