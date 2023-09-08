BENNINGTON — A well-known veterinarian in Bennington will be arraigned Monday on a charge of aggravated assault for shooting a gun into the air during an altercation with his neighbor – a former candidate for the United States Senate – according to information received from two sources at the Bennington Courthouse.
Former Mount Anthony Veterinary Hospital owner and veterinarian Peter Geannelis will be charged with aggravated assault with a weapon after an altercation with Kerry Raheb, who ran for Vermont’s vacant U.S. Senate seat in 2022. There was no information Friday on any upcoming charges against Raheb.
According to two sources, a tree fell across Geannelis’ driveway during Thursday’s fierce thunderstorms. Geannelis allegedly tried to bypass the tree by driving around and onto private property. An altercation ensued between Geannelis and Raheb, which ended in Geannelis allegedly firing a gun.
According to the Mount Anthony Veterinary Hospital’s website, Geannelis founded the hospital on West Road in Bennington in 1988 to fulfill a childhood dream.
Geannelis’ family is well known in Bennington. His mother, Mary Geannelis, ran a landmark restaurant on Main Street in Bennington for many years before she died in 2019. Peter Geannelis grew up in Bennington, attending Mount Anthony Union High School before attending The Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine at Tufts. Geannelis sold the practice in 2021 to a national company specializing in consolidation. He is locally active in the Bennington community.
Raheb unsuccessfully ran for the open Vermont seat for the U.S. Senate in 2022 after Patrick Leahy retired. In September 2022, Raheb was charged with violating a protective order concerning a stalking accusation. Raheb allegedly had illegal contact with the individual while the person was maintaining Blue Stone Road with an excavator. Violating an order against stalking can be punished as a crime, and criminal contempt is punishable by fines or jail.
Raheb also requested a stalking order against the victim; that order, dating back to June 2022, is still ongoing.
Raheb has, since his arrest in August 2022, sued the former officer in the case, Amanda Knox; State’s Attorney Erica Marthage; and a trial judge in Bennington, Kerry McDonald-Cary. All suits were filed in small claims court for $5,000 each, the maximum allowed in the state.
Since September of 2022, McDonald-Cary has recused herself from presiding over the criminal violation case, as she is now a defendant in the suit. Rehab has also sued another person who has a stalking order against him, which Rehab claims is fraudulent.
Sources say the two men had a long-term ongoing dispute between them.
No official paperwork has been released, and no police affidavits have yet been filed in the case.