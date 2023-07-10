LONDONDERRY — “The water earlier was way up to here, not quite to the center of the door,” said Chad Merrill as he pointed to the lower section of an entrance to the local convenience store in the center of town.
Merrill and his father, Center, own The Stove Depot on Route 11, the main drag in Londonderry’s North Village. So far, the business has already lost most of its pellet supply.
“We lost 140 tons of pallets filled with bags sitting out back at least, not including what we lost inside there,” Merrill said.
The rainstorm that walloped the region with soaking rain Sunday sent the West River spilling over its banks and onto streets, and into businesses and homes. More rain was expected Monday, and officials including Gov Phil Scott are concerned the damage might exceed that caused by Tropical Storm Irene in 2011.
“Irene lasted about 24 hours,” Scott said. “It was raining one day and then [on] Monday, we woke up and the sun was shining. We went out to look at the damage and we were able to get to work immediately. We’re getting just as much rain if not more, and it’s going on for days. And that’s my concern. It’s not just the initial damage it’s the second wave and the third wave. And we’re trying to anticipate that.”
Scott declared an emergency on Sunday afternoon and has been in contact with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The state also called in swiftwater rescue teams from as far away as North Carolina.
Londonderry and nearby Weston were the epicenter for flooding, along with Ludlow, 15 miles north. Route 11 was closed, and so were sections of Route 100, as the floodwaters turned South Londonderry and Weston into virtual islands. Homes were evacuated, stranded motorists were pulled to safety by rescue crews, and emergency shelters were set up in the First Baptist Church and Flood Brook School.
“We got word of a possible evacuation yesterday, but we didn’t take it too seriously,” Merrill said. “I think it was just a caution at that point, but the water was to the bottom of the steps at about 7 o’clock this morning. Yeah, this was as bad as Irene for sure. It looks about the same damage inside on how much water came in there.”
“I was evacuated early this morning after the propane leak,” said Rob Regan, 36, as he sat in the gymnasium at the Flood Brook School outside town after he was evacuated early this morning after emergency personnel alerted residents to a propane leak.
Regan lives above a store on Route 11. “There’s been about six others here from town. They are bringing us to an inn at Stratton for the night,” he said.
At Flood Brook, Ryan Comar said the school had welcomed a handful of folks who were evacuated from their homes or vehicles, and the Londonderry Rescue Squad was staging there as well. There were tables, chairs, power for charging devices, internet access, water and coffee, and food had started to arrive, he said.
“We’re open and here if people need it,” Comar said.
WESTON FLOODINGJim Hall, president and CEO of the Vermont Country Store, said their Weston location had some minor water infiltration, but much of the town at lower elevations was not nearly as fortunate.
“Everything adjacent to the West River is flooded out,” he said. “Those homes have significant damage. You could be fishing on Park Street.”
Hall lauded employees who said they wanted to come to the store to help clean up, but that’s simply not even a possibility at this time with roads in impassable and closed down completely. He said he forwarded the link for the Vermont Agency of Transportation that will keep them abreast of the road situation.
“Our thing is we want to keep everybody safe,” he said. “Our customers can go to the Rockingham store. We don’t want any employees going to the Weston store.”
“I think the rain has slowed, but it’s still falling at a steady pace,” he added, while being interviewed at about 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Hall said that he’s seen photos from those in Weston right now, including at Weston Playhouse, where water reached as high as 6-7 feet up the walls.
“When you look at the pictures for Irene and the pictures from this week, you couldn’t tell the difference which one is which,” he stated.
“We will all get through it, everybody will rally. But it’s going to be a tough week.”
SOUTH LONDONDERRY CUT OFFTown Clerk and state Rep. Kelly Pajala, D-Windham-Windsor-Bennington, was also among those driven from their homes.
“The South Village is essentially cut off,” she said. “The bridge on Route 100 in the South Village is closed to traffic, there’s flooding on Route 11 between the villages, and there’s flooding north of Londonderry.”
“We’re not even able to assess damage at this point — and we still have hours of rain coming,” she said.
Pajala was forced to leave her apartment with one of her two sons and their cats, but they’re safe, and she’s more concerned that people might be on the roads getting in the way of emergency workers – and putting themselves at risk.
Pajala said she walked out at 3 a.m. to check on the West River. “It was still well within its banks although very full and running fast,” she said. “When my phone rang at 6 a.m., it was already flooding the road. We were barely able to get our car out of our parking space and up to higher ground.”
DON’T DRIVE THROUGH FLOODED ROADS“For anyone who’s safe and dry, stay home, stay safe, and stay off the road,” Pajala said. “Please don’t drive down roads with ‘road closed’ signs. Please.”
Richard Pierce, 82, was among those who tried forging their way through the flood waters, on his way home from his farm in Granville, N.Y.
“It didn’t seem that deep, but then it just kept going higher. That’s when the water started coming in the doors. It came so fast,” he said. “At one point, I sat there for half an hour in waist-deep cold water. It got pretty scary. Some rescue people came with a boat and got me out. The truck is still sitting there.
“Don’t be stupid, like me. Don’t try to drive through. Just don’t try it.”
Kris “KJ” Johnston, director of IT Innovation at Rescue Inc. based in Brattleboro and Townshend, said his group assisted in a water rescue in Londonderry on Monday morning. Rescue also covered the hard-hit Keene, N.H., area from Keene Fire Department on Sunday night.
Johnson said five swiftwater boat teams were stationed in Putney and up the West River Valley.
Jamaica Town Administrator Mike Tuller said waters were pretty high in Jamaica during an interview at about 9:30 a.m. Monday. He reported lost culverts and impacted driveways.
Jamaica Select Board Chairwoman Jessica Pollack, who was taking phone calls at Town Office, said Pike Falls Road was closed and Route 30 at the intersection of West Hill Road had been closed briefly then reduced to one lane of traffic, not due to damage but debris coming from a washout down West Hill Road.
“We have some other folks we are watching, for instance, on Turkey Hill, where there’s difficulty potentially getting in and out of their homes,” she said.
The primary concern, at the time of the interview at about 9:45 a.m. Monday, had been the continuing rain and the height of Ball Mountain Brook.
“Nothing has breached yet,” Pollack said. “It’s high and that’s scary.”
Jamaica Emergency Management Director Paul Fraser and the town road crew are monitoring the situation. Fraser “guided us through Irene,” Pollack said in reference to the tropical storm in August 2011.
“We’re still in the middle of the event so we’re hoping it doesn’t get worse but there’s a lot more rain forecasted,” Pollack said. Pollack noted the West River was moving fast.
According to USGS data, the West River’s height at 11:30 a.m. Monday was at 9.12 feet. At 6:30 p.m. Sunday night, it was measured at 5.7 feet.