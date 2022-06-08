BURLINGTON — A Londonderry man, who became the focus of a criminal investigation after a fatal drug overdose in July 2017, avoided going to federal prison on Wednesday for maintaining a drug distribution house.
Timothy J. Slade, 29, was placed on three years of federal supervised release during his sentencing in U.S. District Court in Rutland.
The prosecution and defense had struck a plea deal that provided no prison time, because they believe Slade has changed his life since running the drug house on Thomsonburg Road from fall 2016 through the end of summer 2017.
The federal sentencing guidelines, which are advisory, had proposed a penalty between 57 and 71 months.
Chief Federal Judge Geoffrey W. Crawford agreed there were extenuating circumstances for the sentence.
Slade, who is known as “T.J.,” said he was “sorry to everybody.” Slade maintained he has turned his life around. He said he has ended his drug life.
Slade is a suspect in the overdose death of Keith Johnson, 22, of Londonderry on July 11, 2017, officials have said. Johnson was found at his home the next day, Vermont State Police said.
No homicide charges have been filed in the case, partly because a key witness also died from a drug overdose last August, officials said.
Slade had pleaded not guilty to two felony charges last July: running a drug house and distributing heroin. He was released on conditions, including no direct or indirect contact with a half-dozen potential trial witnesses.
Chief Federal Defender Michael Desautels told the court that Slade got himself into drug treatment and has been working 80 hours a week at a local landscaping business — Landscape Constructions Inc.
Desautels said he believed the pre-sentence report by the probation office had wrongly attributed some drug trafficking to his client instead of a roommate. Desautels said it would benefit the roommate to inflate Slade’s amount of drug dealing and reduce the roommate’s role. It was even more tempting for the roommate to “get back at him” after Slade ended the relationship, Desautels said in his sentencing memo.
Crawford said it did appear Slade “had 20 to 30 customers on a typical day.”
Yet Crawford said the evidence also shows Slade had changed his lifestyle. Crawford asked Slade why.
“I got scared one day,” he said. Slade said he had used drugs, and there was a different feel that one day. He knew he had to change.
No mention was made in court about Slade using cannabis. Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph Perella wrote in his sentencing memo that cannabis use could put the plea agreement in jeopardy, but he still supported the time-served sentence.
Crawford heard from Johnson’s mother and sister, even though there was some question if they could be considered victims, because his fatal overdose was not part of the criminal charge Slade admitted.
Tonya Churchill, Johnson’s mother, told the court she thought it was wrong that Slade would be allowed to walk out of the courthouse.
“Our son is dead,” Churchill said during her more than a 10-minute statement to the court. “We will be watching T.J.”
“None of us believe he is sorry,” Churchill said in her tearful statement. “I hope nobody else dies.”
Sara Johnson, his sister, said Slade had failed to show proper remorse and had even shown up for her brother’s funeral.
She said by allowing Slade to walk out of court, he will have no consequences.
Crawford said some drug defendants certainly deserve prison. He said in some cases defendants have shown that they made a change and deserve a chance. He said Slade’s actions put him in that category.
The judge imposed a “time served” sentence, which equated to one day when he was held overnight in jail after his arrest.
Crawford explained to Slade that while on supervised release for three years, he would be subject to a long list of standard conditions. They included drug testing, not commit any new crimes, no alcohol and undergo mental health program.
Crawford also imposed a special condition that he often uses: Slade must write a letter to the court on the anniversary of his sentencing for each of the next three years, outlining what he is doing with his life. Crawford said he would share it with Desautels and Perella.
Slade pleaded guilty in January to a felony charge of operating a residence that was used to manufacture, distribute and use controlled substances between September 2016 and July 2017.
He also faced a second charge for knowingly distributing heroin “on or about July 11, 2017” to a person referred to in the indictment only as “K.J.” Officials later confirmed it was Johnson.
Perella asked for that charge be dismissed at the end of the sentencing.
Vermont State Police detectives began their lengthy investigation after receiving a report about 9:50 a.m. July 12, 2017, that was Johnson dead inside his residence on North Main Street, Detective Lt. Eric Albright said.
Troopers, who responded along with Londonderry Rescue, said they found evidence of recent illicit drug use in Johnson’s apartment. The body was taken to Burlington for an autopsy by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
The state police worked closely with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Vermont for a year before getting the two-count indictment from a federal grand jury on June 30, 2021. It was sealed until state police arrested Slade at his residence about a week later.
When Slade was arrested, he told the court he had been treated for narcotic addiction in 2017 and was on methadone. He said Wednesday that he remains on it.
He had been on state probation for two and a half years on unspecified charges when arrested.