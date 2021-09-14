LONDONDERRY — A special town meeting in Londonderry scheduled for Friday has been canceled and rescheduled for Oct. 20 after a deadline to place a legal notice was missed.
The special meeting will offer voters a chance to weigh in on whether the town will allow cannabis dispensaries, as well as whether Londonderry will enact a 1 percent local option sales tax.
The vote, originally planned for Friday, required a legal notice to be published in the newspaper of record at least five days before the vote, said Town Administrator Shane O’Keefe.
“While the legal warning and notice for the special town meeting was properly posted on the town’s website and various public locations within the community, it was not and cannot be published in the newspaper of record at least five days before the meeting as prescribed by Vermont law,” O’Keefe said.
Town Clerk Kelly Pajala said the notice would have had to be published in the previous week’s Vermont Journal, the paper of record.
But the deadline for that issue was missed, and the current week’s paper would hit the streets just before the meeting.
Pajala said that while there were ways to hold the vote, the right thing to do was to reschedule.
“Which didn’t feel like the right thing to do,” Pajala said. “We just decided to cancel and reschedule the vote.”
O’Keefe said nobody can remember when the town last had a vote that had to be warned in the newspaper, because Londonderry holds a floor meeting, and the warning comes out as part of the Town Report sent to every voter.
“Nobody can remember the last time when there was a special meeting,” O’Keefe said. “It’s one of those things. It just didn’t get done.”
Monday night, the Londonderry Select Board voted to reschedule the vote for Oct. 20.
There will be an information meeting Oct. 13.
The town also dropped an item from the special meeting warning.
The town had been planning to ask voters to change the town constable to an appointed position rather than an elected position. That has been removed from consideration.
Anyone who had requested an early or absentee ballot for the vote will automatically be mailed a ballot once a new election date has been warned. New requests for the second ballot can be made at any time.