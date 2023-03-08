LONDONDERRY — Town Meeting voters on Tuesday approved a $2.21 million budget for Fiscal 2024, and added a 1 percent local option tax on rooms to help pay those expenses.
Londonderry, one of a few towns that still meets in person on Town Meeting Day and conducts all of its business from the floor, also agreed to finance the purchase of a new fire truck, and approved the hiring of a new position that will lead recreation efforts across five towns.
The fire truck will be financed with a $120,000 down payment from the general fund, and $280,000 in borrowing over a term of five years or less.
Town Meeting voters on Tuesday approved the addition of a 1 percent local option tax on rooms as part of their business. With that, Londonderry joined Jamaica and three other towns across the state in adding a local tax to the cost of accommodations.
Brattleboro, Manchester, Wilmington and Winhall assess the 1 percent tax on rooms, meals, alcohol and some sales, notably excluding clothing. Towns with a local option tax get to keep 70 percent of the revenue; the state keeps the rest.
In a new initiative also approved by voters in Winhall, Landgrove, Weston and Peru, Londonderry agreed to appropriate a share of the $95,386 for the salary and benefits of a Mountain Towns Recreation Director. The other participating towns agreed to contribute to the initiative by a formula based on population.
For future highway and infrastructure projects, voters allocated $100,000 to the Highway Equipment Reserve Fund, $100,000 for the Town Buildings Reserve Fund, and $260,000 for the Highway Improvement Reserve Fund. To enforce the laws on those roads, voters agreed to pay $55,000 to the Windham County Sheriff’s Office for law enforcement services, and in the Highway Improvement Reserve Fund.
Voters allocated $20,000 each to the Champion Fire Company and Phoenix Fire Company and $15,000 each to the Londonderry Volunteer Rescue Squad and South Londonderry Library Association. They approved a combined $45,962 for 21 non-profit human service organizations, including $5,000 for the Mountain Valley Health Council and $6,000 for Neighborhood Connections.
They also committed $20,000 for engineering costs related to the Williams Dam.