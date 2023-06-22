BENNINGTON — A 19-year-old is being held without bail pending a weight of evidence decision in a second-degree attempted murder case after the defendant allegedly shot an acquaintance on the afternoon of June 10 in what locals describe as ‘the desert,” a wooded area behind Henry’s Market in Bennington.
Arron O’Shea was led into the courtroom Thursday in leg irons and handcuffs for his weight of evidence hearing as several family members sat anxiously in the back of the courtroom, waiting for Judge Kerry McDonald-Cady to decide whether O’Shea would be released on conditions or stay in custody.
After listening to arguments and seeing the evidence, including several affidavits from eyewitnesses and Bennington Police Chief Paul Doucette, who confronted the suspect in the area the day of the shooting, McDonald-Cady took the decision under advisement.
According to court affidavits, several of which came from eyewitnesses and the victim, O’Shea and two other individuals were walking in “the desert” off of Fillmore Street when O’Shea allegedly pulled out a Taurus 9mm handgun and started shooting at one of the individuals who was known to the shooter. Numerous shots followed, one coming within inches of the victim’s head. One of the rounds hit the victim, passing through his arm and fracturing his wrist.
The victim was located by police within minutes of the shooting and rushed to Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, then transported to the Albany Medical Center for his gunshot wound.
Several witnesses came forward, including the victim and nearby neighbors who heard the gunshots and spoke with police. The third individual, Connor Allen, 20, was also arrested and interviewed by police. The victim told police that he, Allen, and O’Shea were walking in the desert because O’Shea said to him that he’d never seen it before. At some point, O’Shea allegedly “whipped out his gun” and started shooting directly at the victim. At first, the victim thought O’Shea was shooting “just for fun,” but one of the rounds came dangerously close to the victim’s face.
Police, including Doucette, located O’Shea and Allen and attempted to stop them. According to Doucette, both men resisted but were eventually placed under arrest when a community member, Christopher Wright, aided Doucette in getting the situation under control.
O’Shea, who had a 9mm magazine in his front pocket, allegedly admitted to police that he’d had a gun on him because he was going to a party on Pleasant Street and didn’t want to “go walk around town without no gun.” During O’Shea and Allen’s arrest, the strap of a black bag broke, and O’Shea allegedly tried to toss the bag away from them. A search warrant was ordered for the bag, and a Taurus 9mm handgun was recovered. The Taurus is registered to Jeremy Johnson, O’Shea’s father. Police recovered 9mm shell casings near where the shooting occurred.
O’Shea faces a maximum life imprisonment, with a presumptive 20-year minimum, if found guilty. He faces an additional 15 years maximum on the aggravated assault with a weapon charge. According to court documents, O’Shea has no criminal history in Vermont. He is being held at the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility in Rutland as he awaits the decision by Judge McDonald-Cady. As of press time, there has been no decision on releasing him.
There is a pending charge against the third individual, Conner Allen, for being an accessory after the fact. He faces a maximum seven years behind bars, if convicted.