Jeremiah Stone, a temporary fish technician for Vermont’s Department of Fish and Wildlife, releases the brook trout into the Deerfield River, in the Green Mountain National Forest in Searsburg, on Thursday.
Jeremiah Stone, a temporary fish technician for Vermont’s Department of Fish and Wildlife, releases the brook trout into the Deerfield River, in the Green Mountain National Forest in Searsburg, on Thursday.
Jeremiah Stone, a temporary fish technician for Vermont’s Department of Fish and Wildlife, carries a bucket with brook trout in it to be released into the Deerfield River, in the Green Mountain National Forest in Searsburg, on Thursday.
Lael Will, a fisheries biologist for Vermont’s Department of Fish and Wildlife, releases the brook trout into the Deerfield River, in the Green Mountain National Forest in Searsburg, on Thursday.
photos by Kristopher Radder — Brattleboro Reformer
The stock brook trout ranged in size from about 14 to 16 inches.
Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
The stock brook trout ranged in size from about 14 to 16 inches.
Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
People form a line to transport buckets of fish from the container truck to the Deerfield River, in the Green Mountain National Forest in Searsburg, on Thursday.
Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
Lael Will, a fisheries biologist for Vermont’s Department of Fish and Wildlife, releases the brook trout into the Deerfield River, in the Green Mountain National Forest in Searsburg, on Thursday.
Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
People form a line to transport buckets of fish from the container truck to the Deerfield River, in the Green Mountain National Forest in Searsburg, on Thursday.
Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
Jeremiah Stone, a temporary fish technician for Vermont’s Department of Fish and Wildlife, releases the brook trout into the Deerfield River, in the Green Mountain National Forest in Searsburg, on Thursday.
Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
People form a line to transport buckets of fish from the container truck to the Deerfield River, in the Green Mountain National Forest in Searsburg, on Thursday.
Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
Jeremiah Stone, a temporary fish technician for Vermont’s Department of Fish and Wildlife, releases the brook trout into the Deerfield River, in the Green Mountain National Forest in Searsburg, on Thursday.
Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
Jeremiah Stone, a temporary fish technician for Vermont’s Department of Fish and Wildlife, carries a bucket with brook trout in it to be released into the Deerfield River, in the Green Mountain National Forest in Searsburg, on Thursday.
Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
Lael Will, a fisheries biologist for Vermont’s Department of Fish and Wildlife, releases the brook trout into the Deerfield River, in the Green Mountain National Forest in Searsburg, on Thursday.
Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
Lael Will, a fisheries biologist for Vermont’s Department of Fish and Wildlife, releases the brook trout into the Deerfield River, in the Green Mountain National Forest in Searsburg, on Thursday.
Lael Will, a Fisheries Biologist for Vermont’s Department of Fish and Wildlife, releases the brook trout into the Deerfield River, in the Green Mountain National Forest in Searsburg, Vt., on Thursday, May 20, 2021.
Lael Will, a Fisheries Biologist for Vermont’s Department of Fish and Wildlife, releases the brook trout into the Deerfield River, in the Green Mountain National Forest in Searsburg, Vt., on Thursday, May 20, 2021.
Jeremiah Stone, a temporary fish technician for Vermont’s Department of Fish and Wildlife, releases the brook trout into the Deerfield River, in the Green Mountain National Forest in Searsburg, Vt., on Thursday, May 20, 2021.
Jeremiah Stone, a temporary fish technician for Vermont’s Department of Fish and Wildlife, releases the brook trout into the Deerfield River, in the Green Mountain National Forest in Searsburg, Vt., on Thursday, May 20, 2021.
Jeremiah Stone, a temporary fish technician for Vermont’s Department of Fish and Wildlife, carries a bucket with brook trout in it to be released into the Deerfield River, in the Green Mountain National Forest in Searsburg, Vt., on Thursday, May 20, 2021.
Lael Will, a Fisheries Biologist for Vermont’s Department of Fish and Wildlife, releases the brook trout into the Deerfield River, in the Green Mountain National Forest in Searsburg, Vt., on Thursday, May 20, 2021.
Lael Will, a Fisheries Biologist for Vermont’s Department of Fish and Wildlife, releases the brook trout into the Deerfield River, in the Green Mountain National Forest in Searsburg, Vt., on Thursday, May 20, 2021.
Lael Will, a Fisheries Biologist for Vermont’s Department of Fish and Wildlife, releases the brook trout into the Deerfield River, in the Green Mountain National Forest in Searsburg, Vt., on Thursday, May 20, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Members of Vermont’s Department of Fish and Wildlife release nearly 1100 brook trout into the Deerfield River, in the Green Mountain National Forest in Searsburg, Vt., on Thursday, May 20, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Members of Vermont’s Department of Fish and Wildlife release nearly 1100 brook trout into the Deerfield River, in the Green Mountain National Forest in Searsburg, Vt., on Thursday, May 20, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Members of Vermont’s Department of Fish and Wildlife release nearly 1100 brook trout into the Deerfield River, in the Green Mountain National Forest in Searsburg, Vt., on Thursday, May 20, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
The stock brook trout ranged in size from about 14 to 16 inches.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Members of Vermont’s Department of Fish and Wildlife release nearly 1100 brook trout into the Deerfield River, in the Green Mountain National Forest in Searsburg, Vt., on Thursday, May 20, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
The stock brook trout ranged in size from about 14 to 16 inches.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Members of Vermont’s Department of Fish and Wildlife release nearly 1100 brook trout into the Deerfield River, in the Green Mountain National Forest in Searsburg, Vt., on Thursday, May 20, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
People form a line to transport buckets of fish from the container truck to the Deerfield River, in the Green Mountain National Forest in Searsburg, Vt., on Thursday, May 20, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Members of Vermont’s Department of Fish and Wildlife release nearly 1100 brook trout into the Deerfield River, in the Green Mountain National Forest in Searsburg, Vt., on Thursday, May 20, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Lael Will, a Fisheries Biologist for Vermont’s Department of Fish and Wildlife, releases the brook trout into the Deerfield River, in the Green Mountain National Forest in Searsburg, Vt., on Thursday, May 20, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Members of Vermont’s Department of Fish and Wildlife release nearly 1100 brook trout into the Deerfield River, in the Green Mountain National Forest in Searsburg, Vt., on Thursday, May 20, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
People form a line to transport buckets of fish from the container truck to the Deerfield River, in the Green Mountain National Forest in Searsburg, Vt., on Thursday, May 20, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Members of Vermont’s Department of Fish and Wildlife release nearly 1100 brook trout into the Deerfield River, in the Green Mountain National Forest in Searsburg, Vt., on Thursday, May 20, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Jeremiah Stone, a temporary fish technician for Vermont’s Department of Fish and Wildlife, releases the brook trout into the Deerfield River, in the Green Mountain National Forest in Searsburg, Vt., on Thursday, May 20, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
People form a line to transport buckets of fish from the container truck to the Deerfield River, in the Green Mountain National Forest in Searsburg, Vt., on Thursday, May 20, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Members of Vermont’s Department of Fish and Wildlife release nearly 1100 brook trout into the Deerfield River, in the Green Mountain National Forest in Searsburg, Vt., on Thursday, May 20, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Members of Vermont’s Department of Fish and Wildlife release nearly 1100 brook trout into the Deerfield River, in the Green Mountain National Forest in Searsburg, Vt., on Thursday, May 20, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Jeremiah Stone, a temporary fish technician for Vermont’s Department of Fish and Wildlife, releases the brook trout into the Deerfield River, in the Green Mountain National Forest in Searsburg, Vt., on Thursday, May 20, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Jeremiah Stone, a temporary fish technician for Vermont’s Department of Fish and Wildlife, carries a bucket with brook trout in it to be released into the Deerfield River, in the Green Mountain National Forest in Searsburg, Vt., on Thursday, May 20, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Members of Vermont’s Department of Fish and Wildlife release nearly 1100 brook trout into the Deerfield River, in the Green Mountain National Forest in Searsburg, Vt., on Thursday, May 20, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Members of Vermont’s Department of Fish and Wildlife release nearly 1100 brook trout into the Deerfield River, in the Green Mountain National Forest in Searsburg, Vt., on Thursday, May 20, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Lael Will, a Fisheries Biologist for Vermont’s Department of Fish and Wildlife, releases the brook trout into the Deerfield River, in the Green Mountain National Forest in Searsburg, Vt., on Thursday, May 20, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Members of Vermont’s Department of Fish and Wildlife release nearly 1100 brook trout into the Deerfield River, in the Green Mountain National Forest in Searsburg, Vt., on Thursday, May 20, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Lael Will, a Fisheries Biologist for Vermont’s Department of Fish and Wildlife, releases the brook trout into the Deerfield River, in the Green Mountain National Forest in Searsburg, Vt., on Thursday, May 20, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Members of Vermont’s Department of Fish and Wildlife release nearly 1100 brook trout into the Deerfield River, in the Green Mountain National Forest in Searsburg, Vt., on Thursday, May 20, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
SEARSBURG — A total of 1,100 brook trout will be released in the Deerfield River off Somerset Road this week and next week.
“We are stocking 2-year-old trophy brook trout,” Courtney Buckley, fisheries biologist with the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department, said at the site Thursday. “We’re doing 550 today.”
Trout are coming from the department’s fish hatchery in Bennington, and Buckley anticipates some could come from a federal hatchery. She said they will span between 14 and 16 inches.
“What’s really unique about this area is that you’re in the national park,” she said. “It’s really picturesque and we’re trying to provide a different type of fishing opportunity for people who are looking to get out in a little bit more remote area, a really beautiful place, and are trying to catch some really nice brook trout.”
Through the state’s trout management plan, rivers are identified that would benefit from stocking fish.
“In the Deerfield, you’ve got bigger water, you have some pools that they can hold in,” Will said. “They have cooler temperatures but in the summertime, it warms up so you’re not going to have a robust wild fishery because of the temperature, but it will provide a short-term put-and-take fishery that the anglers will really enjoy.”
Will said eggs in the stock trout are modified so they are unable to produce, out of concern for the potential for compromising the genetics of the wild fish. She noted that with a lot of private properties along rivers, the department wants to make access available for anglers.
Scott Wixsom, biological technician in the Manchester Ranger District of the Green Mountain National Forest, estimated the local national forest spans about 400,000 acres in southern and south central Vermont from approximately the Massachusetts border to Lincoln, Vermont.
“National forest is a multiple-use forest so we manage for timber, wildlife, fisheries, recreation, heritage,” he said. “We have many programs within, and we manage the land for that and for the people.”