BRATTLEBORO — Local school systems are in pretty good shape when it comes to staffing for classroom teachers.
"We filled quite a few positions in the last week," Mark Speno, superintendent at Windham Southeast Supervisory Union, said Tuesday at the Windham Southeast School District Board meeting. "At this point in time, we don't have any open classroom teacher positions."
Speno said staff figured out a way to approach covering one classroom teaching position still open at Vernon Elementary School, which is part of the supervisory union but not the district, and paraeducators are still being sought. The supervisory union serves schools in Brattleboro, Dummerston, Guilford, Putney and Vernon.
Around the U.S., schools are experiencing difficulties in making hires. Last week, Speno noticed 1,200 educator positions were still open in Vermont.
"So I feel like we're in really good shape," he said. "I didn't feel that way two weeks ago but things have worked out for us."
All of Windham Central Supervisory Union's classroom teaching positions are filled and two paraeducators are still open, Superintendent Bill Anton said. Windham Central has schools in Dover, Jamaica, Marlboro, Newfane, Townshend, Wardsboro and Windham.
Windham Southwest Supervisory Union still needs to fill three positions.
"We are still recruiting elementary special educators and are somewhat hopeful based on some recent interviews that we may be fully staffed with special educators soon," said Troy McAllister, director of special education at the Windham Southwest.
Windham Southwest also is recruiting paraeducators. Five are needed throughout the supervisory union with schools in Halifax, Readsboro, Stamford, Whitingham and Wilmington.
It is unclear how many classroom positions still need to be filled for Windham Southwest schools.
In the Windham Northeast Supervisory Union, Superintendent Andy Haas said the four-town district was in "pretty good shape." His union includes the towns of Rockingham, Westminster, Grafton and Athens.
He said the district still needed to find an 8th grade math teacher, four special education case managers, eight paraprofessionals and three custodians.
He said that two teachers had emergency certification from the state, and 12 provisional certifications.
He said the school district would be covering the vacant classrooms with online service, for the math class and four of the special education classrooms.
He said the four vacancies were out of 20 special education case managers. He said the district would continue to try and hire fulltime people for those positions.
As of Wednesday, the Bennington-based Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union's districts had one posted teaching opening — for a science teacher at Mount Anthony Union High School — and several openings for paraprofessionals and curriculum specialists. The supervisory union also had openings for school bus drivers in Bennington and Arlington.
The Bennington-Rutland Supervisory Union is still hiring classroom and bus paraprofessionals. custodians and food service staff, Superintendent Randi Lowe said. "These support positions are what we need most right now."
Greg Sukiennik and Susan Smallheer contributed to this report.