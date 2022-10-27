BURLINGTON — A Mount Tabor attorney has filed a motion to intervene in the settlement of a federal lawsuit that could change the way school choice is funded in Vermont.
Herbert G. Ogden, who emphasized that he’s acting alone and not as chair of the Taconic & Green Regional School District, filed the motion in U.S. District Court in Burlington on Tuesday.
He seeks to halt the approval of a settlement that would end a lawsuit brought against Secretary of Education Daniel French. The lawsuit, filed by a number of Burlington-area families represented by attorneys for a conservative Christian legal organization, seeks to force Vermont school districts to pay tuition for religious schools.
The settlement, in Ogden’s view, would compel school boards to fund payments to religious schools, violating the “compelled support” clause in the Vermont Constitution. Area school board members and independent schools are concerned that attempts to avoid that will lead to the end of school choice as it’s been practiced here for more than a century — putting Burr and Burton Academy and other independent schools at significant risk.
As an elected official, Ogden took an oath — also prescribed by the state Constitution — pledging he would be “true and faithful to the State of Vermont, and that you will not, directly or indirectly, do any act or thing injurious to the Constitution or Government thereof.” And the Constitution still includes the compelled support clause, which prohibits state tax dollars being spent to further religion, he said.
The settlement would effectively force Ogden to violate his oath, he said.
“In January, we, like other school boards, will vote on a warning for annual voting … and I have trouble seeing how in the current state of affairs I can vote to put tuition to Burr and Burton Academy on the warning without violating my oath,” Ogden said. “Because as I see it, if we pay money to any non-public school then we have to pay it for ones that use it for religious education. We can’t discriminate what we use it for.”
SHARP CRITICISM
Vermont Law School professor Peter Teachout, asked to comment on Ogden’s motion, noted that Secretary French took the same oath — and despite that, sent a memo to superintendents instructing them to pay tuition to religious schools in the same manner as independent schools, violating Article 3.
“Has the state capitulated? And done so in a way that’s not necessary and done so a way that would lead to a violation of the state constitution and the oath of office taken by the Secretary of Education when it’s unnecessary to do so? It looks like that’s what’s happening in the stipulated settlement,” Teachout said. “The argument Mr. Ogden makes is it’s not necessary — it’s possible to comply with both the Supreme Court ruling and the Vermont Constitution.”
Most of the defendants in the lawsuit — the South Hero, Champlain Islands Unified and Georgia school districts, and the Franklin West and Grand Island supervisory unions — have already signed the settlement, as have the plaintiffs, including Archdiocese of Burlington Bishop Christopher Coyne.
“Under advice of our legal counsel and consent from our board I signed the settlement,” Carl Laroe Jr., chair of the Georgia School Board, said Thursday.
French has not signed the agreement, and District Judge Christina Reiss has not approved it. Eventually, while the plaintiffs and defendants may weigh in on whether they support Ogden’s intervention, it will be up to Reiss to decide whether to allow the motion.
DIFFICULT CHOICES
The state’s school choice program allows districts to pay tuition to independent schools for grades in which they do not operate their own schools. That system has been in place since the 19th century — and Burr and Burton Academy has long served as the Northshire’s de facto public high school as a result.
Ending the policy entirely — which some have advocated — would avoid the constitutional showdown, but it would also seriously threaten independent schools such as BBA, Long Trail School, and Maple Street School.
“It’s not a clear situation,” Ogden added. “There’s also a statute that requires us to provide for education through grade 12 and if we don’t finance tuition to BBA and other schools we finance at the BBA rate, then I don’t see any practical way of doing what we’re supposed to.”
There is another way forward, Ogden said in the filing: State law allows districts to designate up to three schools as accepted public schools if they don’t have their own. For years, Pawlet and Rupert, with population centers near the New York state line, designated their students to Granville and Salem (N.Y.) high schools.
Teachout said that would avoid the constitutional question and give parents broad discretion where to send their kids.
The lawsuit claims that because several school districts refused to pay tuition for children to attend Rice Memorial High School, a Catholic school, the policy “penalizes families who choose to exercise their faith by sending their children to religious schools. The school district’s denial also discriminates against religious private schools because although the school board categorically refuses to fund tuition to religious schools, it regularly provides such funds to secular private schools.”
In his motion to intervene, Ogden says the settlement agreement is “not a sufficient basis for any finding of law, let alone a finding of unconstitutionality” and goes beyond the original stated aim of the lawsuit – having the compelled support clause ruled unconstitutional.
“If the parties want such a broad judgment, the plaintiffs can file a new motion for summary judgment claiming that Vermont’s “adequate safeguards’ violate the First Amendment not only as the defendants applied them before Carson but also under all circumstances,” Ogden’s motion states.
The settlement, proposed in September and stipulated earlier this month, is explicit in that it seeks to allow payment to religious schools despite the compelled support clause, and that it sets aside a 1999 state Supreme Court ruling – the so-called Chittenden decision – as unconstitutional.
Not so fast, Ogden said in his motion.
“[The plaintiffs] have urged the Court to declare that the adequate safeguards required by the Compelled Support Clause of the Vermont Constitution conflict with the United States Constitution, not because the Court has analyzed the issue and agrees with them, but merely because they have agreed amongst themselves,” the motion says.
“Reason and his oath compel the Intervenor to argue that adequate safeguards do not conflict with the First Amendment because [Carson v. Makin court decision] does not forbid the past application of safeguards and because both the safeguards and the federal constitution can be obeyed if public tuition is paid only to public schools,” the motion says.
CONSERVATIVE ROOTS
The attorneys for the defendants, including the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Burlington, are affiliated with the Alliance Defending Freedom, a Christian conservative legal advocacy nonprofit. The organization has been identified by the Southern Poverty Law Center as a hate group for its advocacy of re-criminalizing same-sex relationships and legalizing discrimination against LBGTQ people.
The suit was filed in September of 2020 — before this year’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Carson v. Makin striking down a Maine statute preventing the funding of religious schools with public dollars.
In the wake of that decision, French advised superintendents that they “may not deny tuition payments to religious approved independent schools or religious independent schools that meet educational quality standards,.”
“It’s s a very serious thing for a state official to tell districts to disregard the compelled support clause in the Vermont Constitution,” Teachout said. “They’re capitulating in a lawsuit when it’s not necessary to do so.”
Ogden also hopes that his motion will help bring about clarity on a topic that has been open to interpretation since the Supreme Court ruled 6-3, along political and ideological lines, on Carson v. Makin.
“One thing I hope will come out of this is that school boards and legislators will get a better idea of what our options actually are,” Ogden said. “Right now we don’t have any decision by a court. The Secretary of Education in my view doesn’t have the authority to interpret the Constitution, so we don’t have any binding direction. What the judge decides may educate the Legislature about what it can do and can’t do.”