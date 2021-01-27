POWNAL — Pownal and Bennington select board and other races are now finalized for the March 2 ballots, with some candidates who had entered more than one contest narrowing down their selection.
Pownal Town Clerk Julie Weber said two select board races are now more clearly defined, after former board member Jenny Dewar decided to run only for a one-year board seat and Mike Slattery has decided to run only for the three-year seat.
A number of candidates in Pownal, Bennington and elsewhere initially signed up for more than one local race, which is allowed under state election law. Candidates can actually continue in two races, but if they happened to win two positions would have to choose one.
The law also allows candidates to drop their name from a race prior to the deadline of Wednesday at 5 p.m.
In Bennington, Town Clerk Cassandra Barbeau said Tina Cook withdrew her name from a one-year select board race and from the Southwest Vermont Regional Technical District board race. She remains a candidate for a three-year Bennington Select Board seat.
RACES FINALIZED
In race lineups now finalized for the March 2 Pownal ballot, the candidates for two one-year Select Board seats are Dewar, Joyce Held and incumbents Bob Jarvis and Ronald Bisson.
For a three-year Pownal board seat, the candidates are Slattery, a former Planning Commission member; incumbent Angie Rawling and John Wallner Jr.
In the Bennington race for two three-year Select Board seats, Tina Cook, incumbent Jim Carroll; Chris Bates, Mike Bethel, Gary Corey, Kevin Hoyt, Colleen Harrington and Nancy White are all on the ballot in that race.
For a one-year board term in Bennington, Bates, Bethel, Harrington and Hoyt remain in that race as well — and will also face Phillip Guerard and Tom Haley.
Select Board Chairman Donald Campbell announced Monday that he would not seek re-election.
CROWDED RACE
In the crowded technical school board race for four Bennington openings on the board, even after Cook withdrew her name, there are nine candidates remaining, Barbeau said Wednesday.
They are Asher Edelson, Ed Letourneau, Jackie Kelly, Mike Munson, Michael Cutler, Anthony “TJ” Williams, Nienna Rose (whose name appears on the ballot as Joshua Reed); David “Drew” Dughi, and Jamar Bivens.
In all, the regional education board has 12 members representing the member communities.
UNOPPOSED
There are a number of races that will have candidates who are unopposed barring a write-in campaign.
Those in Bennington include: Barbeau for town clerk and for Southwest Vermont Union Elementary School District clerk; Mary Gerisch for moderator of the elementary district; Edward Woods Jr. for treasurer; and Christopher Murphy for Bennington representative to the elementary district; Scott McEnaney for Shaftsbury representative; Jeff Leake for an unexpired Shaftsbury term for the district board; and Susan Hoag for Woodford representative to the board.
For the Mount Anthony Union High School District board, Susan Plaisance is unopposed for Bennington representative; Tory Rich is unopposed for Pownal representative; David K. Durfee is unopposed for Shaftsbury representative, and no candidate has come forward for the Woodford seat on the MAUHS board.
POWNAL
Unopposed on the March ballot in Pownal are Moderator Tim Holbrook; Treasurer Ellen Strohmaier; Weber for another term as clerk; Leo Haggerty for constable; David Adams for a one-year term as lister, and Jodi Morrison for a two-year term as lister.
No candidate stepped forward for trustee of public monies.