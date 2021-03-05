BENNINGTON — President of the Rutland Area NAACP and chair of the Town of Bennington Democratic Committee, Mia Schultz will discuss her journey to becoming a community activist at a meeting of the Bennington Branch of the American Association of University Women.
The public is invited to attend this presentation on Tuesday, March 9 at 7 p.m. The link is Bit.ly/AAUWBennProgram.
Born and raised in Tucson, Arizona, Schultz lived in Southern California prior to coming to Vermont. In spite of Vermont’s reputation as a progressive and liberal state, Schultz started her activism in Bennington in reaction to racist epithets and a teacher’s inappropriate activity that affected her teenage sons.
Over the past three years at least three Black women leaders have left their positions as a result of harassment and racist threats. Former president of the Rutland Area NAACP, Tabitha Moore, did not run for reelection for this reason. Kiah Morris did not run for her seat in the Vermont legislature because of racist threats that, in fact, caused her to leave her home in Bennington. A member of a town board in Vermont left because of violent threats.
Schultz will talk about her new roles and what she plans to achieve.
After spending 2020 celebrating the Centennial of Women’s Suffrage, AAUW is changing its focus for 2021 and moving forward. AAUW topics will move from the struggle for a woman’s right to vote to that of full participation in society regardless of race, creed, or any other trait used to separate, disparage, or prevent full inclusion.
Under the headings of Diversity — Equity — Inclusion, AAUW seeks to promote inclusion and awareness for all members to create an equitable, sustainable and inclusive membership reflective of today’s world.