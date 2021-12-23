HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y — One local woman is on a mission: bring her husband home and bring country music star Toby Keith to play for his homecoming.
Tammy Schnoop is used to getting by without her husband, Darren Schnoop. It’s not for lack of love. He’s a sergeant in the Vermont National Guard and overseas on his third deployment, this time in Kosovo.
With each deployment, she’s had one goal for her husband’s homecoming: bring Toby Keith to Vermont to sing for him and the National Guard. And this time, it’s a wish her husband explicitly left her with.
“Literally, as he’s walking out the door that morning, and I’m crying like, ‘What am I going to do? He’s like, ‘Get Toby Keith. This is my last deployment. Get Toby Keith,’” said Schnoop, 47.
Keith is his all-time favorite musician, but she knows in part it was for her sake. She transcribes texts for work and now has an empty nest at home. Her husband knew she’d need something to work toward while she waits for his return.
So they’re both on missions. But she joked that he’s “probably more successful over there so far.”
Undaunted, she said she’ll keep asking Keith to come until she hears back.
It’s a request that’s aged with the times. For her husband’s 2004 deployment, she reached out by snail mail, contacting Keith’s agent with a posted letter.
In 2009, she tried emailing. That actually garnered some traction, with a response from Keith’s team. But it came to nothing, since they asked for a nonprofit Employer Identification Number, something she didn’t have.
This time around, armed with 11,300 TikTok followers and a nonprofit Employer Identification Number number through her volunteer work, she hopes to make it happen.
She makes nearly daily appeals to Keith on the social media platform.
“Day 159 of deployment and of asking Toby Keith to play for my husband’s homecoming,” she says in a video from October.
It wouldn’t be totally unprecedented. Toby Keith has toured with the United Service Organizations — the nonprofit that provides entertainment for military and family — before. He was even awarded The Spirit of the USO Award in 2014 for frequently playing with and supporting the group.
But as Schnoop pointed out, he’s played for troops deployed overseas. This time, she’s hoping he’ll come to Vermont. And so are her followers — all several thousand of them. They’ve become invested in the account, cavscoutfam, Schnoop explained.
People care about the story, and even just Schnoop herself.
She kept quiet on the account after recent events in Afghanistan. With the Taliban on the offensive, she felt it was an inappropriate moment for her often lighthearted social media pleas.
But her silence alarmed some followers.
“You’ve got to be respectful. But people were private messaging me, people I don’t even know, from all over the country like, ‘Are you okay? Was your husband going to Afghanistan?’ I was off TikTok for probably four or five weeks, and when I went back on, I had all these messages.”
The lack of response from Keith’s team, too, has frustrated some followers. Some, losing patience, even suggested she try another star. Others have gotten demanding.
“To stop this all you have to do is say ‘YES’!!!” writes kitt_katt3 to Keith’s official page.
But Schnoop wanted to make it clear that she doesn’t share the ill will.
“We’ll always love him,” she said, regardless of whether or not he plays for her husband’s homecoming. “I know I’m asking a big thing.”
Family history
She didn’t choose a star at random to target with her request. Keith means a lot to the Schnoop family.
Her husband’s first deployment to Iraq in 2004 coincided with a pivot in Keith’s career.
After the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, the country singer made more concertedly patriotic music.
So for Schnoop, who already adored his music, it was an accessible way to explain their father’s absence to her young girls, Kaila, Taylor and Emily. They were all under seven at the time, and Keith’s music helped them understand why their dad was gone.
“A lot of people get mad when their loved one deploys. But here I have three-, five- and six year olds — I didn’t want them to be mad. I didn’t want to make it look like I was mad. I didn’t want them to be mad at their dad. I wanted them to be proud, right?” she explained.
And that’s where Keith stepped in.
“My husband always loved Toby Keith. So we start listening to all this patriotic music, because I’m trying to make my kids be really proud instead of sad. And I thought, ‘You know what? Maybe I could get him to come for his homecoming.’ So then that’s why I started writing letters.”
Her oldest daughter Kaila, 23, described the country singer as her “whole upbringing.”
“I was raised on Toby Keith, and so that to me, it just means family,” she said. To her, his patriotic themes are doubly important. Tammy Schnoop served in the Air Force before marrying and having kids.
The children were raised to participate in civic projects, and Schnoop led by example. She’s held positions at the American Legion — where she still serves as adjutant — volunteered to feed the community during holidays, and invited military families in on Christmas.
But some early community projects had hilarious results.
During Darren Schnoop’s 2009 deployment to Afghanistan, his wife spearheaded a project with their girls. They sent 1,300 boxes of Girl Scout cookies to his base, something Schnoop recalls as a logistical nightmare.
Her husband was out on an eight week mission when the packages arrived. Since they were all in his name, they couldn’t be distributed until he returned to base. By then, the cookies had melted together.
Now
Still, it shows the same drive that’s kept her asking Keith to play at her husband’s homecomings for nearly two decades now.
The pressure is on this time, since Darren Schnoop is retiring. He actually wasn’t even supposed to deploy this time around. But his nephew, Jacob Schnoop, was deploying and hoped they would go together.
When her husband brought it up, Tammy Schnoop was nothing but understanding.
“You’ve gotta go with him,” she remembers telling him. So now uncle and nephew are stationed in Kosovo, both part of the 1st Squadron, 172nd Cavalry Regiment, 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Vermont Army National Guard.
That her husband is part of the cavalry strikes Schnoop as funny, actually. Darren Schnoop’s favorite Keith song is “Should’ve Been a Cowboy.” Now he is — sort of.
She hopes Toby Keith will sing “Cowboy” if he comes for the Vermont National Guard homecoming. Her daughter Kaila Schnoop favors “Who’s That Man.”
She knows it would be a huge deal for the country superstar to play the event, which will happen sometime this summer or spring. She’d be thrilled about a concert closer to her than the Colchester events usually are, too. She optioned Rutland, which is more central to the state. “It’s about a two hour drive for everybody,” she argued.
Her philosophy: “If you don’t ask, the answer is always no.”
But she realizes she doesn’t have much to bargain with — she’s asking for an act of kindness and knows it.
“I have nothing to offer,” said Schnoop. But she rethought it. “Maybe some maple syrup. I don’t know. A kidney?”