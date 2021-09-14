Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.

BENNINGTON – Christopher Main is due back in Bennington Superior Court Criminal Division Wednesday at 2 p.m. to face charges related to the death of a 22-year-old woman from a heroin overdose.

Main, 58, previously pleaded not guilty to charges of dispensing heroin -- death resulting; heroin-trafficking, and cocaine possession. He is alleged to have sold drugs that led to the death of Amel Allen, 22, of Beaudoin Lane last week.

The court session on Wednesday is listed as an weight of evidence hearing.

Main faces a possible penalty of up to and including life in prison. He is being charged as a habitual offender, having been charged and convicted of three felonies.

Those are dispensal/delivery of a regulated drug in 1987 in Vermont; robbery, in 1998 in New York; and conspiracy to distribute controlled substances in 2005 by the U.S. Department of Justice.