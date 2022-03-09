BENNINGTON — A Bennington man was arrested on three counts Wednesday for threatening a police officer with a metal bar and a crossbow.
Brendon Bruso, 21, entered a not guilty plea on all three counts at his arraignment in Bennington Superior Court. He is charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a single misdemeanor count of providing false information to a law enforcement officer.
According to the police affidavit, there had been numerous domestic assaults in the area involving Bruso.
Officers found a trail of blood in the area in front of Fiddlehead Gallery on Main Street early Wednesday morning, leading 100 feet toward North Street, the affidavit continued. Officers knocked on Bruso’s door, which is 10 feet from where the blood trail ended.
Bruso allegedly became confrontational with the officers, cursing and yelling several times before retreating toward his apartment, only to reappear with a black metal bar in his right hand as officers drew their tasers. Bruso then retreated again to his apartment, once again reappearing in the doorway, this time with a hidden object in his hand. Bruso again retreated and then appeared at a second-floor window, knocking out the screen and standing on the ledge outside the window.
While Bruso was on the ledge, police obtained video surveillance of the street from earlier and saw someone matching Bruso’s description arguing with someone, then scuffling with the person under a streetlight. The victim slightly slumped over and walked northbound, the same direction as the blood trail. As officers reviewed the video in their vehicle, one of the officers noticed Bruso at the doorway holding a crossbow.
Bruso was then placed under arrest.
He faces up to 11 years and a possible $11,000 fine if convicted on all three counts. He is being held without bail until his weight of evidence hearing Wednesday.