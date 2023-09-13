BENNINGTON — A Bennington man who was arraigned on nine counts of possession of explicitly disturbing child pornography was allowed to walk home from court Wednesday without any bail after the judge decided he wasn’t a flight risk.
A tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led police investigators to Caleb Cox, 32, after Google alerted NCEMC about a series of uploaded files — including videos and photographs containing suspected child pornography. The materials contain several explicit sexual situations, including bondage, between an adult man and a child who was younger than 4 years old. Other materials show children between 8 and 12 years old.
According to a police affidavit, Google accounts allegedly linked to Cox searched for these files, then downloaded the materials to files under Cox's control. A search warrant was issued on Sept. 8 for Cox’s residence, where he was living with his fiancée. Cox initially claimed that his email account was hacked. Police confronted Cox with some of the images and videos inside his account. Cox then admitted to police that he used the explicit sites for pleasure.
According to the affidavit, Cox was taken into custody and processed, then taken to the Bennington County Courthouse for his arraignment. However, at his arraignment Wednesday a state prosecutor told the judge that Cox was cited on the charges, and in fact appeared for the scheduled hearing himself. It appeared Cox walked into the courthouse alone and left the same way.
The prosecutor from the attorney general’s office, Sophie Stratton, requested a $5,000 unsecured bond to release Cox, with conditions, due to his “coming in on his own.” After reviewing the conditions and referencing bail as a “flight risk” assessment, Judge Kerry McDonald-Cady decided against the $5,000 bail. Instead, she released him with no bail, and only conditions of release. Those conditions include no access to any internet services or storage devices, no contact with anyone under the age 16, no possession of pornographic materials, and no proximity to any places where children congregate.
Stratton alluded to the possibility of more charges being filed in the case, including the possibility that “original materials might surface” in the ongoing investigation.
A separate affidavit and motion to seal part of the record was filed at the same time to, according to Stratton, “protect the identity of a known minor.” One of Cox’s conditions is he not have any contact with an unidentified child born in 2017.
Cox has no criminal history in Vermont. He faces a possible five-year prison sentence for each of the nine counts if convicted. Cox's next hearing is scheduled for 60 days.