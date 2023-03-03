BENNINGTON — A well-known local Bennington man was arrested late Thursday evening after he allegedly attempted to break into the Bennington Courthouse by punching in different codes in the keypad security system.
Ralph Wright Jr., 64, was arraigned at the same courthouse he attempted to break into. He is charged with one count of attempted unlawful trespass into a building, a misdemeanor. Wright faces a maximum six months in jail and a $250 fine, if convicted on the count.
Wright, the son of prominent Bennington legislator Ralph Wright, who served in the Vermont House of Representatives and served as speaker, has become well-known around town for videotaping people and officials, and calling himself a reporter.
According to the police affidavit in the case, on March 1, Wright Jr. posted a video on social media of himself entering a code into an employee door of the Bennington Courthouse after the building was closed. An employee at the building alerted police out of concern for a judge who was working in the building at the time. Wright could be heard on the video saying the day and time, then he is seen getting out of his white pickup truck and walking to the side door.
Wright also shot a video of a vehicle belonging to former Judge Justine Scanlon, the same person still working inside the building, mentioning her by name. He then begins kicking the door and, getting no response, begins punching in numbers in an attempt to gain entry.
Wright makes many posts on social media in which he can be observed harassing police officers, members of the media and court employees. At one point, Wright filmed a sheriff’s deputy as he washed his car at a public car wash, asking the deputy how he paid for the wash. Recently, according to the affidavit, Wright approached an officer telling him to arrest a former judge for driving under the influence. Wright allegedly threatened to intentionally cause a car crash with the former judge to attempt to show he drives intoxicated.
After an attempt was made to locate Wright, an arrest warrant was issued. He was taken into custody soon after. Before his arraignment, Judge Kerry McDonald-Cady, in a court-ordered motion, transferred the case to Windham County, as Scanlon and James Colvin are witnesses referenced in the affidavit and are retired judges that have presided in Bennington County.
Wright was released after pleading not guilty to the charge. He was ordered to not have any contact or harass Scanlon, not to come within 10 feet of the courthouse or stalk Scanlon in any manner.
Wright requested a court-appointed defense attorney, which was granted. He must appear at any scheduled hearings in Windham County or face a violation of release.