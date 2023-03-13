BENNINGTON — A North Bennington man who was acquitted last August on charges he sexually assaulted a woman whom he had broken up with is facing a jury trial on two separate charges of sexual assault without consent with a different victim.
Eric Goyette, 28, faces two counts for two separate incidents of sexual assault without consent dating back to fall 2018. Each felony count has a maximum penalty of life imprisonment and a possible $25,000 fine. He is scheduled for a jury draw today, with a trial set for the last week in March.
In the pending case, according to a police affidavit, Goyette became involved with the 17-year-old victim while working in Bennington in early 2018. The relationship became sexual several months later, with the victim claiming Goyette soon became controlling and manipulative, demanding sex several times a day whether the victim wanted to or not. On New Year’s Eve 2018, Goyette and the victim watched the ball drop on television while in his bedroom in North Bennington. At some point, Goyette allegedly pinned the victim down from behind, stuffing a shirt in her mouth. He then performed a sex act without her consent, with her hands bound behind her back.
A second incident allegedly occurred several weeks earlier when, according to the victim, Goyette sexually assaulted her twice.
In a separate case, Goyette was found not guilty by a jury in August 2022 on a nearly identical charge but with a different victim. The jury in his first trial returned with its verdict after less than an hour of deliberations in the one-count case. According to testimony at that first trial, the victim alleged that Goyette sexually assaulted her on one occasion, and on another occasion performed a sex act on her while holding her down and stuffing a sock into her mouth.
He was acquitted and released.
In the current case, the official court record documents four separate jury draws and three different jury trials scheduled, dating back to November 2020. All of the draws and trials were eventually canceled or postponed. In one of those draws, on the eve of the trial, Goyette’s defense attorney, Frederick Bragdon, asked that the trial be canceled because he was preparing for the wrong victim. The jury in the case in August was never told about the alleged separate incidents or that a different victim was involved in a similar previous case.
Goyette has been free since his acquittal last August on conditions, including that he have no contact with the alleged victim in the current case. His new trial is set to begin on March 28.