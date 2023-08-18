BENNINGTON — A 75-year-old Bennington homeowner and former local school teacher looking to spruce up her lawn in 2018 was conned out of over $6,000 by a local handyman after calling the number on a flyer at the former Jensen’s Restaurant.
The handyman, Randy Kolbe, was charged with several fraud counts after full payment was made on the project and promises to redo her lawn never materialized. The sentence he received after a recent plea deal left no further jail time and questions about whether the victim will ever be reimbursed.
“I’m just sick to my stomach right now,” said Marion Ryberg, 75, from her Bennington home. “It’s just, it’s terrible.”
Kolbe, 38, was initially charged with three felony counts of home improvement fraud, each carrying a possible maximum sentence of three years and a $5,000 fine if convicted. He pleaded guilty in 2022 on two counts — one of the home improvement fraud violations and two violations of protection orders filed against him by a former girlfriend. In return, the state dismissed several other counts, including a cocaine possession charge and two fraud charges. Kolbe recanted his plea this past June, only to re-plea to the same charges Thursday.
Kolbe received a 1-year deferred sentence for the three guilty pleas to run concurrently, with 1 to 2 months to serve. According to Department of Corrections records, Kolbe is currently out on probation after he was given credit for time already served. He is also required to serve a year of probation. The case dates back to 2018. It was delayed several times after Kolbe refused to appear at scheduled hearings and reneged on the plea deal earlier this year.
An affidavit filed in the case states that the elderly Ryberg, a former English and history teacher at the Pine Cobble and Mount Greylock schools in Massachusetts, called police distraught after being scammed. The victim saw Kolbe’s handyman flyer posted in the former Jensen’s Restaurant in 2018 and called Kolbe to have her lawn fixed. According to the victim, Kolbe promised “to do many things to make her lawn look good,” including fixing her unsafe patio deck after she recently had eye and back surgery, and adding topsoil.
After Kolbe "fixed” the lawn, several small trees were left sideways on the grass. When the owner called Kolbe, he told her that the trees would “keep the weeds down.” The victim was afraid to go onto her lawn after Kolbe “fixed it” for fear of falling. Her deck was never addressed in the way they had agreed. At Kolbe’s urging, Ryberg paid Kolbe up-front and in full for his work. The total was over $6,100. There has been no agreement on any restitution so far.
“Oh, that makes me so upset,” Ryberg told the Banner after the plea deal. “I doubt I’ll ever see any money back from him. My stomach is upset now because I just can't believe he got off with it. He's just gonna do it again. That’s what people like that do.”
When asked if she has any advice for older people regarding scams like this, Ryberg didn’t hesitate.
“Well, definitely don't be as stupid as I was. Get other people's opinions before you hire someone. Don't pay money up front, which is what I did. I mean, I've got a deck now that I can't even use. It's just ... it's terrible. I've had to pay money to undo what he did. I had to pay money to actually do what I had hired him to do in the first place. I would never do that again. I would ask, you know, people that I trust.”
She went on to say, “I was a teacher. I'm not stupid. I was thinking that here's a young kid who's trying to get his business off the ground, and I'll help.
“I was a very trusting person. I'm not a trusting person anymore.”