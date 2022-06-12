A garage and shed at 23 Ladd Road, across from the entrance to the Pownal Rescue Squad building, were damaged in a fire called in at 7:48 p.m. Friday. Pownal Valley Fire Department Assistant Chief Jeff Miller said firefighters from his department and Pownal Fire Department brought the fire under control in about 15 minutes. They were assisted by personnel from Bennington village and Bennington Rural departments, and from North Bennington and Williamstown, Mass. He said there were no reported injuries. "I want to thank our guys and women for a spectacular effort to knock this down quickly," Miller said.
