BENNINGTON — A home improvement contractor is facing a possible life sentence as a habitual offender for allegedly defrauding a Bennington homeowner out of $8,000.
Robert Billings, 50, is charged with one count of home improvement fraud after he was arraigned at the Bennington Superior Courthouse Monday morning. He was released on his own recognizance with conditions, including not being allowed to enter any further contracts for contracting work.
According to a police affidavit, Billings charged a Bennington homeowner $8,300 to work on his broken furnace. The victim told police he hired Billings in November 2021 to fix the coil of his furnace, giving Billings an initial $800 check. Billings had the homeowner write the check payable to Billings' wife because “he didn’t have a checking account.”
According to the affidavit, Billings never installed the coil and never returned the money. Instead, he told the homeowner that the whole furnace needed to be replaced and asked for a $7,500 deposit a month later. That check was also made out to Billings' wife.
For the past year-and-a-half, the homeowner told police he’s been after Billings to install the unit, which never happened. After waiting, the homeowner eventually hired another plumber who informed him that his furnace did not need to be replaced. When police investigated the incident and met with Billings, he stated that he’d been injured and could not complete the work. When police inquired why he didn’t return the money, Billing told them, “He (the homeowner) never asked.”
Billings was issued a citation to appear at his arraignment Monday. He pleaded not guilty on the single charge and was released on several conditions, including not having any contact with the victim, not being allowed to enter into any contract for services. He must also advise any current or future employers of the pending charges. Billings has requested a public defender.
Billings has several felony convictions for home improvement fraud or loss on his criminal record here in Vermont, along with two failures to post bond. He also has eight failures to appear.
A preliminary search online revealed a F-rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) for a company called 4th Gen, a Bennington plumbing business associated with Billings' name with the same listed address as on court records. Several complaints recite familiar circumstances, including up-front monies taken with no work done and none returned, and work being cited that was not needed.
A Court records search did not turn up any past cases of a home improvement contractor ever facing a life sentence on home improvement fraud charges here in Vermont. No further hearings are currently scheduled in the case.