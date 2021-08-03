DUMMERSTON — When Ann Braden was a young girl, it never occurred to her that she could be a writer.
“Part of it was I didn’t have that much confidence,” she said on a recent afternoon at Green Mountain Camp for Girls, adding that writers must feel confident their words are important enough to put down on paper.
Now, Braden is the author of two published fictional books. She said she often starts thinking about what a story could be when she finds something she’s angry about, usually when she’s feeling powerless, and the process of writing will lead to her understanding the issue clearer and finding possible ways forward.
Her most recent book, “Flight of the Puffin,” involved an exploration of the divisions in the United States. Having traveled across the country for events supporting her previous book, “The Benefits of Being an Octopus,” she said she noticed things may appear different on the surface but there’s also a lot that binds people together and she wondered why people don’t talk about those things.
The story is told from the perspectives of four characters based in different states connected by a small act of kindness.
“I have to get this. I have the other book,” one camper said when Braden read from the book, slapping her knee when Braden skipped to another chapter.
Braden declined to give any spoilers but confirmed there won’t be a sequel.
About 48 campers sat in pods in accordance to COVID-19 protocols for the gathering in July. Green Mountain Camp for has been around for 104 years and its stated mission is “to empower girls to believe in themselves and their ability to make a difference in the world.”
Camp Director Billie Slade introduced Braden has her friend and author of a couple of “pretty exceptional books.” Braden is at work on another book with the working title, “The Opinion of an Opossum,” which she doesn’t expect to come out until 2023.
Campers told her about how they, their classes or friends had read her books.
“One of my very first book events was here,” Braden said of the camp.
When asked if she’s famous, Braden said she is — in the literary world of middle school fiction.
“It’s a narrow world,” she said.
Braden described having six or seven years of rejection. She said she didn’t have a book published until submitting her sixth manuscript and she kept coming up with new stories each time.
When her editor asks for a new story, Braden breaks it into categories she wants to write about. The list includes theme, characters, settings, plot and a weird animal.
Braden challenges herself to write down one thing a day for two months in one of the categories.
“This is not like write a page down. This is write down a word, a phrase,” she said. “A lot of times, when we don’t know what to write, it’s because we don’t know the story well enough.”
Braden will come up with a list of questions about what she and readers will want to understand better. She’ll also keep a list of title ideas.
Work on her first manuscript, which was not published, began when she was 30 years old. Her son who was born at the time is about to be a sixth grader.
Braden is now 37.
“They say you can do anything for seven years and get good at it, and I am living proof of that,” she said.
Her process of revision involves three other writer friends who regularly submit pages to each other. Braden said they help shape the direction of her stories.
“I always think of writing as a team sport,” she said.
The Green Mountain Camp event was sponsored by the Children’s Literacy Foundation, which donated age-appropriate books for campers to take home. The group’s mission is “to inspire a love of reading and writing among low-income, at-risk, and rural kids (ages 12 and under) in Vermont and New Hampshire,” according to a news release.
Last summer, CLiF gave away more than 23,000 books to children. The group is aiming to go even higher this year.