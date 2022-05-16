DORSET — There will be a primary for the Bennington-Rutland seat in the Vermont House of Representatives, as Liz Ruffa announced Monday she will seek the seat presently held by Rep. Linda Joy Sullivan.
Ruffa, a Dorset Select Board member since 2016 and director of advancement for the Merck Forest and Farmland Center in Rupert, announced days after the incumbent, Rep. Linda Joy Sullivan, announced she was stepping down after three terms in office.
Ruffa said when she learned Sullivan was not seeking reelection, she recognized “the perfect opportunity to step up and advance the causes for which I have a passion.”
“Public service has always been central to my value system and ethos,” Ruffa said in an announcement. “I’m running because I believe that my experience in the mission-driven, nonprofit sector and with rural communities and economies makes me a natural for this office.”
Ruffa said she is running as a Democrat. That places her in a primary race with Mike Rice of Dorset, who announced his candidacy for the district in April. The single-seat district represents Danby, Dorset, Landgrove, Mount Tabor and Peru.
“If elected, I will work hard to support the well-being of this district’s communities. In addition to my ongoing advocacy for viable working and natural lands, housing, workforce development and ways to support small business development are top of mind for me,” Ruffa said. “Vermont is blessed with amazing natural assets and talent and I’d love to help puzzle together ways to achieve smart growth in a climate-friendly, nature-positive way.”
So far, the race features two candidates who have made support of local agriculture a priority.
Rice holds a master’s degree in food and agriculture law and policy from Vermont Law School and works as development director for the Northeast Organic Farming Association.
Ruffa is also project director of “Northshire Grown: Direct,” an online local food platform that connects more than 50 local agricultural businesses with consumers and provides food boxes to area residents experiencing hunger. She served on the Vermont Farm to Plate Network Steering Committee from 2015 to 2021 and ran a Farm to School-focused regional food systems network, Northshire Grows, from 2014 to 2018.
Ruffa lives in Dorset with her husband, Bill, and their two children.
The seat was last contested in 2016, when Sullivan was elected over the late Jack Stannard, a Republican.
The primary election is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, Aug. 9. Candidates have until 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 26, to submit papers.