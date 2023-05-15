BENNINGTON — Lila Jones is a fighter. It’s not a fight a 5-year-old girl should have to fight, but you won’t hear her complaining about it.
Instead, Lila is going to get up on stage at Little City Cider this Saturday, May 20, and sing her heart out with The Prescription and the Side Effect Horns playing behind her.
Lila has cystic fibrosis, a disease that affects over 40,000 Americans and can lead to issues with the lungs, pancreas and other organs, leading to increased incidences of infection, inflammation and — in extreme cases — respiratory failure.
Lila isn’t fighting alone, though — she has an entire “Fight Team.” That fight team has been captained by her mother, Kasey Greene of Manchester, since Lila was diagnosed with CF.
“Once you’re part of Lila’s team, you want to be. Everyone wants to be part of her fight team, as we call it,” Greene explained.
The team has more members than Greene could list, but she is extremely grateful for all of them. Lila’s energy and enthusiasm make it difficult to even tell she’s living with such a potentially dangerous disease, so it’s important to have people in her life that understand the support that she needs.
“She just needs somebody that’s thinking about it,” Greene said.
Cystic fibrosis causes excess mucus to build up in the body, particularly affecting the lungs, pancreas and liver. The excess mucus traps more bacteria, leading to more infections. It also blocks ducts in the pancreas and liver that secrete enzymes necessary for digestion.
Greene says Lila sweats and becomes dehydrated and fatigued more easily than most kids, as CF causes problems with the way the body processes salt. Because of her condition, she also has to avoid environments that are high in bacteria.
“As a kid in Vermont, I was like, ‘Play in the mud. Jump in the puddles. Get dirty.’ Because I didn’t know what was happening,” Greene explained.
Greene said babies are screened for cystic fibrosis shortly after birth, but in Lila’s case, it was missed. She didn’t find out about Lila’s condition until several concerning symptoms when she was 2 years old finally convinced Greene to take her to the hospital, which ultimately resulted in an eight-day stay at the hospital while Lila fought off a serious lung infection.
To the unknowing observer, Lila appears to live the same life as any other 5-year-old. In many ways, she does. Lila’s lung function is excellent because her CF was caught early, says Green, but she still still needs to go through 20 minutes of treatment every day with a vibrating vest that knocks some of the mucus in her lungs loose.
Greene says where Lila is more affected is in the need to take digestive enzymes.
“When she was diagnosed, I wasn’t going to put her in a bubble. I decided this wasn’t something that was going to define her,” Greene said. “So for me it was about making sure that Lila could have a normal life through adjusting.”
True to her mother’s word, Lila isn’t letting CF slow her down. She is an avid cross-country skier, swimmer, and performer. The latter is where one important member of her fight team, her Uncle Greg, comes in.
A night to celebrateGreg Videtto, Greene’s brother, has had Little City Cider open to the public for just over a year. In addition to wanting to create a new destination and an infusion of life in Bennington’s music and bar scene, he also feels a responsibility to use his business as a tool to give back to the community.
“To be able to continue the energy that we’ve built here, to roll it into something that gives back to people … is huge for myself, and for being a part of Bennington,” Videtto said.
Just as Lila isn’t fighting alone, she also isn’t fighting for just herself. With May being Cystic Fibrosis Awareness Month, Videtto and Greene planned an event specifically to raise money for Lila’s cause, which they’ve called Knockout CF. Greene plans to hold a Knockout CF event at least once a year, going forward.
Saturday night, Videtto will open the doors of his bar for patrons to enjoy The Prescription and the Side Effect Horns, with all proceeds from ticket sales going to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
Lila has practiced with the band several times to get ready to sing Rachel Platten’s 2014 hit, “Fight Song.” Greene doesn’t expect many dry eyes in the house.
“We’ve gone to a few different band practices,” she said. “Not one person didn’t cry, because she’s got it … This child has charisma. I don’t have to speak for her, I’m just giving her a platform.”
Videtto and Greene are both very clear that Saturday night is about celebrating, and is not to be a somber occasion in the least. The money that has been put towards research by the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation has already been instrumental to changing the lives of Lila and so many others, such as the recent FDA approval of the drug Trikafta for children ages 2-5.
“We’re not fighting because we’re losing, we’re fighting because we’re winning,” Greene said. “We’re here to celebrate and have fun. The energy I want people to come away from this event with is that I’m energized as a parent, because we’re close to a cure.”
Doors at Little City Cider open at 5 p.m. on Saturday. The band will be playing from 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $20 pre-ordered, or $25 at the door. Videtto mentioned that all sales of his salted cucumber cider in the month of May are going to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, as well.
In the words of Lila, herself: “So are ya comin,’ or what?”